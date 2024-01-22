Sponsored By

Enterprise cybersecurity technology research that connects the dots.

Survey Shows a Surge in (Artificial) IntelligenceSurvey Shows a Surge in (Artificial) Intelligence

A new Omdia survey shows a rapid increase in generative AI adoption for security

Maxine Holt

January 22, 2024

2 Min Read
A portrait photo of author Maxine Holt.
Source: Omdia

At a Glance

  • A new Omdia survey shows that generative AI is a significant force for change in cybersecurity.
  • While there are tangible benefits to GenAI, the learning curve is significant.
  • Decision-makers must be convinced of GenAI's benefits before they will make the necessary investments.

In 2023, generative AI (GenAI) gained significant attention, and in 2024, this excitement is transitioning into tangible applications. GenAI holds promise for human augmentation, enhanced productivity, and increased creativity. As with many new technologies, it also raises cybersecurity concerns, as evidenced by early breaches and phishing incidents.

A recent survey of more than 600 cybersecurity decision-makers conducted by Omdia delves into the symbiotic relationship between GenAI and cybersecurity, spotlighting the critical need for support among decision-makers grappling with the ever-evolving threat landscape. The survey highlights that generative AI emerges as a force for change within the cybersecurity landscape, characterized by unprecedented potential and formidable challenges. Its impact, akin to a technological double-edged sword, necessitates meticulous consideration as it simultaneously propels advancements and introduces risks into the security paradigm.

Significantly, nearly three-quarters of surveyed organizations identify GenAI as an invaluable asset in shoring up their security posture, marking a discernible trend: a deliberate and steadfast adoption of GenAI for cybersecurity purposes.

A Steep Learning Curve

Despite this surge, organizations grapple with a significant learning curve, reflecting diverse expectations and a degree of confusion regarding GenAI's capabilities in the cybersecurity domain. Nevertheless, businesses express an ardent interest in unraveling the tangible benefits that GenAI can bring to their cybersecurity defenses.

Against this backdrop, organizational cybersecurity strategies are evolving. Few entities plan to maintain the status quo in their cybersecurity portfolios this year. Instead, a majority demand heightened performance from their cybersecurity technology partners, placing a distinct emphasis on the seamless integration of generative AI into product evolution. While organizations anticipate paying for these enhanced capabilities, variations exist in the perceived investment levels.

This landscape prompts a rigorous scrutiny of the competitive arena. Vendors should expect the demand to integrate GenAI into their cybersecurity capabilities to align with industry expectations. A tech juggernaut like Microsoft, already a formidable player in the cybersecurity market, has made substantial investments in OpenAI. Cybersecurity vendors now face the challenge of not only addressing conventional competition but also navigating the influence of a tech giant like Microsoft in the GenAI space.

Reshaping Intelligence Boundaries

In essence, generative AI is reshaping the very boundaries of cybersecurity, offering a plethora of opportunities and threats. Decision-makers within cybersecurity are inclined to embrace this transformative technology but only when convinced of its alignment with their organizational objectives and security posture. Vendors, therefore, must strategically position themselves to not only alleviate confusion and address concerns but also to secure a significant share of the burgeoning GenAI adoption as it relates to cybersecurity.

To dive deeper into Omdia’s survey, you can send a query to Omdia's Ask an Analyst.

Read more about:

Omdia

About the Author(s)

Maxine Holt

Maxine Holt

Research Director, Omdia

Maxine leads Omdia's cybersecurity research, developing a comprehensive research program to support vendor, service provider, and enterprise clients. Having worked with enterprises across multiple industries in the world of information security, Maxine has a strong understanding of the Office of the CISO, the security challenges CISOs face, and how organizations can look to overcome these challenges.
 
Before rejoining Omdia (as Ovum) in 2018, Maxine spent over two years at the Information Security Forum (ISF) developing research in areas including Protecting the Crown Jewels and Securing Collaboration Platforms. Prior to the ISF, Maxine spent 15 years at Ovum covering topics including security, human capital management, and identity and access management. Maxine has a particular interest in how all the component parts of security combine to make up an organization's security posture. She focuses specifically on the Office of the CISO.
 
Maxine started her career as a software developer in the financial services industry. She gradually progressed into a systems analyst role and then moved into consulting for the financial services and Internet sectors. Maxine is a regular speaker at events and writes a monthly Computer Weekly article covering various aspects of information security.

See more from Maxine Holt
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Events
More Events