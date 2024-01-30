Sponsored By

Solving the Cybersecurity Skills Gap With Racial InclusivitySolving the Cybersecurity Skills Gap With Racial Inclusivity

Addressing the growing demand for cybersecurity professionals is also an opportunity to create a more racially inclusive workforce.

David Lee

January 30, 2024

4 Min Read
Black man at computer
Source: SeventyFour Images via Alamy Stock Photo

COMMENTARY

The critically important cybersecurity sector has seen a steady increase in the need for workers. However, this job opportunity growth has revealed a significant representation gap, particularly among Black professionals in tech and cybersecurity. This lack of diversity is not just a social issue — it's also a business challenge that could impact the effectiveness of cybersecurity defenses.

Despite the tech industry's reputation for innovation and forward-thinking, it has lagged in one critical area: diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). According to the 2023 CompTIA "State of the Tech Workforce" report, Black or African American people make up only 8% of the tech workforce. Anecdotally, this number appears to shrink further when looking specifically at cybersecurity.

The lack of representation in the cybersecurity industry has far-reaching consequences. With the increasing frequency and sophistication of cyberattacks, our workforce must have diverse perspectives and experiences. This is especially important in cybersecurity, where innovative thinking is essential to staying ahead of cybercriminals. Without diverse voices at the table, we risk overlooking potential vulnerabilities and gaps in our defenses.

Furthermore, lack of diversity in the workforce can also result in a limited pool of talent from which organizations can draw. By not tapping into the full potential of underrepresented communities, companies are missing out on valuable skills and perspectives that could bring new ideas and solutions. This not only limits individual opportunities but also hinders the growth and progress of the cybersecurity industry.

Addressing the Racial Diversity Gap

Diversity isn't just about ticking a box or meeting a quota. It's not about changing your logo colors or adding hashtags to your posts. It's about intentionally creating an environment where everyone can thrive. It's about dealing with bias, both conscious and unconscious, and creating processes to ensure that a diverse organization can grow despite that bias.

To address this gap, organizations must foster an environment where everyone feels included and valued. This involves creating safe spaces for employees to share their experiences and perspectives and implementing intentional DEI programs promoting equal opportunities.

One strategy could be collaborating with historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) to attract and nurture talent. These institutions have a rich history of successfully preparing Black students for careers across various sectors, particularly in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) fields. Companies could establish partnerships with HBCUs to create internship and co-op programs. These programs provide students with real-world experience and allow businesses to identify promising talent early. This not only allows students to apply their academic knowledge but also helps them develop professional skills and networks within the cybersecurity industry.

In addition, organizations should place a strong emphasis on fostering mentorship and sponsorship opportunities. By pairing underrepresented employees with experienced senior leaders who act as their mentors and sponsors, these individuals can receive invaluable guidance, advice, and support to propel their career growth. This intentional investment in mentorship and sponsorship also plays a pivotal role in cultivating a robust pipeline of diverse talent, nurturing future leaders who bring unique perspectives and experiences to the table. By championing inclusivity and actively supporting the development of underrepresented individuals, organizations can foster a culture of diversity and create pathways for success at all levels.

Lastly, companies must address systemic barriers hindering diversity and inclusion efforts. This may involve reviewing recruitment processes, providing anti-bias training for hiring managers, and implementing strategies to retain diverse talent. It's also crucial to create a culture of continuous learning and open communication where everyone feels comfortable raising concerns and challenging traditional ways of thinking.

Seizing the Opportunity to Create an Inclusive Cybersecurity Workforce

The cybersecurity industry has the potential to lead the way in creating a more racially inclusive workforce. As demand for cybersecurity professionals continues to grow, there's a compelling opportunity to reshape the industry and make it more representative of the diverse world we live in. By intentionally promoting diversity and inclusion, we can not only strengthen our defenses against cyber threats but also create a more equitable and prosperous future for all.

Let's seize this opportunity to build a diverse and inclusive cybersecurity workforce — one that reflects the world we live in and brings fresh perspectives, experiences, and solutions to the table. The time for change is now. Together, we can create a more racially inclusive cybersecurity industry for the benefit of all.

About the Author(s)

David Lee

David Lee

Founder & CEO, The Identity Jedi

David Lee transitioned from a software engineering background to become a harbinger of change and inclusivity in the tech world. With over two decades of experience, he has left his mark on government agencies, Fortune 500 companies, and numerous fields, specializing in identity and access management. Recognizing that for technology to truly transform the world, it must embrace diversity, David serves as an agent of transformation, inspiring individuals to unlock their full potential. His influential voice and actionable insights have solidified his reputation as a respected figure in the ever-evolving tech landscape. When he speaks people listen. He is The Identity Jedi.

See more from David Lee
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Events
More Events

Editor's Choice

The word CISO against a stylized computer backdrop
Cybersecurity Operations
CISO Corner: Deep Dive Into SecOps, Insurance, & CISOs' Evolving RoleCISO Corner: Deep Dive Into SecOps, Insurance, & CISOs' Evolving Role
byTara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
Jan 26, 2024
6 Min Read
Microsoft Office 365 on PC screen
Cyberattacks & Data Breaches
Microsoft Shares New Guidance in Wake of 'Midnight Blizzard' CyberattackMicrosoft Shares New Guidance in Wake of 'Midnight Blizzard' Cyberattack
byJai Vijayan, Contributing Writer
Jan 26, 2024
4 Min Read
Hand on blue background pressing AI button
Cyber Risk
Researchers Map AI Threat Landscape, RisksResearchers Map AI Threat Landscape, Risks
byRobert Lemos, Contributing Writer
Jan 24, 2024
5 Min Read
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More Whitepapers
Events
More Events