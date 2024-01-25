PRESS RELEASE

NEW YORK – Jan. 25, 2024 — SecurityScorecard today announced SecurityScorecard MAX™, a new partner-focused managed service from SecurityScorecard that builds on the company’s decade of experience in the supply chain cyber risk management market. The fastest-growing offering in SecurityScorecard’s lineup, MAX has already demonstrated its ability to transform the industry by enabling organizations to identify, prioritize, and resolve the most critical vulnerabilities and issues across their third-party and extended Nth party supply chain ecosystem.





Matthew McKenna, Chief Sales Officer, SecurityScorecard, said: “We have already seen amazing results from MAX. Existing accounts are growing by 10x or more, and we are seeing huge demand spikes for MAX from new prospects. MAX takes the industry from risk identification to risk resolution in an all-in-one package. This is critically important when zero-day and emerging threats, like SolarWinds or MoveIT, are discovered. It's a race against time versus hackers, and MAX gives our customers a critical advantage.”



MAX is delivered via a partner-focused franchise model that enables SecurityScorecard partners to expand their book of business by leveraging the MAX engine. Partners provide front-line services to customers and leverage SecurityScorecard experts for tier II support, training, and franchise certification. SecurityScorecard acquired the technical and operational expertise to build and operationalize MAX through its acquisition of LIFARS, a cybersecurity services firm, in 2022.





Customer Kevin Scribner, Director of Technology Risk Management, McDonald’s, added: "SecurityScorecard MAX provides us the opportunity to bolster our third-party cybersecurity posture quickly and efficiently through proactive, real-time risk monitoring and remediation. MAX’s ability to identify a wide range of cybersecurity concerns across our global vendor landscape, and in turn, partner with those vendors to improve, is a significant win for both McDonald’s and our vendors. We’ve seen tremendous progress since launch and look forward to the continued momentum as we Accelerate the Arches.”





Jeff Laskowski, Senior Vice President of Professional Services at SecurityScorecard, said: “MAX brings together SecurityScorecard’s proven platform, threat telemetry and our own top-notch experts with partners who know how to deliver positive cybersecurity outcomes. It is a technology-enabled service, where we’re taking what used to be only compliance and moving to high-value cybersecurity improvement. In addition, as CISOs deal with a talent gap and reduced budgets along with an ever-increasing attack velocity and sophistication, the ability to rely on certified MAX partners backed by SecurityScorecard’s own experts & technology helps drive efficiency while reducing critical risk to the business.”





The power of collective defense From a business perspective, MAX makes sense. Organizations spend millions of dollars per year managing cyber risk within their vendor and third-party ecosystem, and many get middling results. Many organizations are simply not equipped to operationalize their supply chain cyber risk programs on their own, and existing solutions on the market require each business and each partner to develop their own risk operations center. MAX significantly lowers the overall cost of managing vendors and business partners and allows customers to dramatically expand the number of vendors they monitor, further reducing risk while improving compliance with key regulation mandates.



MAX turns the SecurityScorecard platform into a virtual risk operations center (vROC) and eliminates the friction that often prevents first parties and third-parties from resolving critical cybersecurity issues. With a consolidated database of security practitioner contacts from hundreds of thousands of companies worldwide and a trusted brand backing all communications, MAX becomes the central hub for collaboration on critical, externally visible cybersecurity issues.





Resolving supply chain vulnerabilities for the entire ecosystem MAX experts validate findings before reaching out to third-parties and work with them to resolve issues, including providing support that enables risk resolution, which is especially important when vendors and other business partners have limited cyber and technical resources. With MAX, it's all about improving the broader ecosystem's cybersecurity health. Whether through the platform, SecurityScorecards experts, or MAX franchise partners, when a critical cybersecurity issue is resolved, it is resolved for the entire ecosystem, demonstrating the power of collective defense. The entire process can be monitored via the MAX portal. Based on the tier selected, detailed reporting and bespoke analysis is included.



MAX is extensible to every solution in the SecurityScorecard platform, allowing customers to harness the power of the newest product offerings, including its threat intelligence, attack surface intelligence, automatic vendor detection, and more. This allows companies to both fully leverage the solutions they already are using but also allows them to eliminate expensive and cumbersome point solutions and consolidate on the SecurityScorecard platform.





Webinar – February 15, 2024Take a deep dive into MAX, the ultimate technology-enabled supply chain cyber risk managed service. Explore how MAX leverages AI, risk and threat telemetry, and elite cybersecurity experts to effectively improve the cybersecurity posture of your supply chain. Register here: https://www.brighttalk.com/webcast/19566/605938?utm_medium=earned_media&utm_source=pr&utm_campaign=20240215_maxlaunchwebinar&utm_content=webinar





