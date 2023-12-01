More than half of Saudi Arabian companies plan to outsource their cybersecurity measures in the next year, as a lack of resources continues to plague the region.

Up to 58% of respondents plan to invest in different forms of outsourcing cybersecurity in the next 12 to 18 months as a measure to strengthen their posture, according to research from Kaspersky. Reasons given include a lack of necessary tools for threat detection (22%), and a shortage of internal IT security staff (34%).

Also, 42% plan to outsource their cybersecurity to managed service providers (MSPs), while 10% want the help of external consulting specialists.

The push for outsourcing comes as 71% of Saudi companies reported a cyber incident over the last two years, and 74% said the incidents were "serious."