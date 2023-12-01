Breaking cybersecurity news, news analysis, commentary, and other content from around the world, with an initial focus on the Middle East & Africa.
Saudi Companies Outsource Cybersecurity Amid 'Serious' Incidents
Saudi companies are seeking extra help in droves, because of a lack of tools and personnel.
December 1, 2023
More than half of Saudi Arabian companies plan to outsource their cybersecurity measures in the next year, as a lack of resources continues to plague the region.
Up to 58% of respondents plan to invest in different forms of outsourcing cybersecurity in the next 12 to 18 months as a measure to strengthen their posture, according to research from Kaspersky. Reasons given include a lack of necessary tools for threat detection (22%), and a shortage of internal IT security staff (34%).
Also, 42% plan to outsource their cybersecurity to managed service providers (MSPs), while 10% want the help of external consulting specialists.
The push for outsourcing comes as 71% of Saudi companies reported a cyber incident over the last two years, and 74% said the incidents were "serious."
