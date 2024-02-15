PRESS RELEASE

Edinburgh, United Kingdom – February 15, 2024 – Quorum Cyber, a leading cybersecurity firm with operations in the UK and the U.S., today announced its designation as a Microsoft FastTrack-ready partner. This designation complements the company’s existing status as a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Security and a Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) member—reinforcing its expertise in delivering comprehensive security, identity, and compliance services.



The Microsoft FastTrack program accelerates the deployment of cloud solutions, enabling customers to achieve their business objectives more efficiently. Quorum Cyber's inclusion in this program marks the company as a premier provider of Microsoft security solutions, demonstrating an unparalleled proficiency in deploying and managing Microsoft security technologies.



“As a Microsoft FastTrack-ready partner, Quorum Cyber is poised to offer unparalleled benefits to our customers,” said Paul Vasquez, Vice President of Alliances & Partnerships at Quorum Cyber. “This partnership empowers us to deliver Microsoft's cutting-edge security solutions more rapidly and effectively, ensuring our clients not only stay ahead of cyber threats but also leverage the full potential of cloud technology to drive their business forward.”



Quorum Cyber's path to becoming a FastTrack-ready partner reflects its enduring mission to mitigate cyber threats. The company’s evolving expertise in Microsoft security tools, including Microsoft Purview and Microsoft Entra, underscores its commitment to protecting its customers' digital assets, data, and reputation.

In addition, Quorum Cyber has been part of the partner preview for Microsoft Copilot for Security, enhancing cyber defense through artificial intelligence. These efforts will refine managed services, streamlining investigations and enrichment for customers, particularly those interested in Copilot for Security integrations.



About Quorum Cyber

Quorum Cyber is one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity companies in the UK and North America, with over 150 customers on four continents. Our mission is to protect teams and organizations from the rising cyber-attack threat, enabling them to thrive in an increasingly hostile and unpredictable digital landscape. Quorum Cyber is a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Security and a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). For more information, please visit Quorum Cyber or contact us at [email protected].