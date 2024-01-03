Qatar's National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) plans to roll out a cybersecurity education program to 270 private schools after doing so last year at the public-school level.

Led by the NCSA in partnership with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, the curricula initially will run in 170 private schools, with another 100 private schools later adding it. Specific timelines were not announced.

As part of Qatar's intention to build a digitally secure society, the Cybersecurity Educational Curricula aims to raise awareness of cybersecurity and digital safety concepts, according to local media reports.

Omar Abdulaziz al-Naema, assistant undersecretary for Private Education Affairs, said the curricula is an important step aimed at enhancing students' awareness of cybersecurity concepts and digital safety. Implementing it now in private schools is a step toward further expansion of the curricula at a state level.

The NCSA and Ministry will conduct site visits to schools in January as part of Cyber Eco project, which was launched last year to enhance cybersecurity knowledge through extra-curricular activities within the school environment.

Neither government entity had responded to interview requests as of this posting.