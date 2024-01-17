Sponsored By

'Punchmade Dev' Cybercrime Rapper Launches Cash-Scamming Web Shop'Punchmade Dev' Cybercrime Rapper Launches Cash-Scamming Web Shop

For a small sum, users can reportedly buy Cash App credentials already loaded with thousands of dollars.

Dark Reading Staff

January 17, 2024

A singer/rapper silhouette
Source: Albert Shakirov via Alamy Stock Photo

Punchmade Dev — a rapper, producer, and investor known for his music regarding cybercriminal activities — recently has been promoting his own online shop selling hacked bank account as well as payment cards with established balances. 

It's never been clear if the rapper takes part in the cybercriminal activities he raps about until his social media accounts started promoting this shop. In addition to payment cards and bank accounts, the shop sells software for producing counterfeit checks and identity data. The offerings are through Cash App, PayPal, Linkable CC, Chime, Wu, and OTP BOT.

If a user decides to purchase the Cash App offering, $80 gets the buyer credentials for a Cash App account with a balance that ranges from to as much as $5,000. Punchmade Dev, or perhaps a team working on his behalf, assures buyers that customer service is available via Discord and Telegram should there be any issues.

In the past, Punchmade Dev's music, such as "Wire Fraud Tutorial," has been taken down on streaming platforms like YouTube because law enforcement officials complained they instructed people how to commit cybercrimes

It's unknown how long the shop will remain open to the public.

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading

Dark Reading is a leading cybersecurity media site.

