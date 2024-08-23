Pluralsight Releases Courses to Help Cyber Pros Defend Against Volt Typhoon Hacker Group

PRESS RELEASE

Pluralsight, the technology workforce development company, today announced the release of its expert-led course path focused on understanding, detecting, and defending against the highly skilled Volt Typhoon hacker group.

Volt Typhoon is a state-sponsored cyber group seeking to pre-position themselves on IT and OT networks to carry out cyberattacks against U.S. critical infrastructure, particularly in communications, energy, transportation, and water sectors. As an APT, Volt Typhoon has been called “the defining threat of our generation" by FBI Director Christopher Wray.

“State-sponsored cybersecurity groups like Volt Typhoon are increasing in number, but also in sophistication and persistence,” said Bri Frost, Director of Curriculum, Cybersecurity and IT Ops at Pluralsight. “Threat actors and groups of this type leverage advanced techniques via existing tools in an organization’s environment to go undetected for extended periods of time, tailoring their attacks to persistently target critical infrastructure.”

The Volt Typhoon course series includes seven expert-led courses and six hands-on lab experiences designed to equip learners with the tactics, skills, and procedures to defend against these types of attacks. Learners will gain knowledge to implement controls to reduce the risk of these attacks taking place in their own environments.

“For cybersecurity professionals, there’s increased urgency to develop the skills needed to protect against threat actors targeting critical infrastructure,” said Chris Herbert, Chief Content Officer at Pluralsight “Given the increased levels of threats with major geopolitical implications, cybersecurity professionals must take a proactive approach to improve their security skills before an attack happens.”

The Volt Typhoon courses are the first in a learning path created to address detection and defense against APTs. Courses include Volt Typhoon: Command and Scripting Interpreter Emulation, Volt Typhoon: Credential Dumping Emulation, and Volt Typhoon: Indicator Removal Emulation.

