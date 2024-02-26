Pentera Launches Global Partner Program to Accelerate Growing Channel

PRESS RELEASE

Boston, February 22, 2024 – Pentera, the leader in Automated Security Validation, today announced the launch of its new

Partner Program. The global program reinforces Pentera’s channel-first go-to-market strategy and offers its channel partners a more lucrative and systematic approach to creating, managing, and growing sales opportunities.

From the moment they join the program, Pentera partners have access to the company’s complete portfolio of award-winning Automated Security Validation solutions, including

Pentera Core, Pentera Surface, RansomwareReady™, and Credential Exposure. Pentera's one-day Proof of Value (PoV), empowers partners to rapidly prove product value, and shorten traditional sales cycles to drive revenue.

“Partnering with Pentera was an excellent decision. Their swift response times and efficient onboarding have made collaboration smooth sailing,” said Alexander Stemper, VP of Security Sales at NTT DATA Deutschland. “Pentera’s automated security validation solution integrates seamlessly into our offering and has strengthened our ability to shield our clients from evolving threats. We are excited for the new partner program and looking forward to the next chapter of our successful partnership to protect businesses worldwide.”

The Pentera

Partner Program meets a range of partner needs while rewarding them for the value they deliver throughout the customer lifecycle. The program is based on three tiers of participation – Associate, Premier, and Elite. Each tier offers progressively more lucrative financial incentives and discount structures, as well as more advanced training opportunities, sales tools, and marketing support. The program features:

Onboarding sessions, including in-person and online sales and technical workshops

Deal registration incentives and price protection

Personal training and certification program options

A digital resource portal, including sales toolkits, email templates, materials for co-branding, demos, and on-demand trainings

Access to demo and lab environments

Access to PoV licenses

Pentera has been doubling its business year-over-year since going to market in 2018. The company is a global market leader with customers in over 50 countries and regional offices across 18 countries in North America, EMEA, APAC, and LATAM.

“Since going to market, Pentera has established itself as the unquestioned leader in Automated Security Validation across every metric,” said Kirt Jorgenson, VP Global Channel at Pentera. “The introduction of the Pentera Global Partner Program represents a significant investment from Pentera in the success of its partners and will enable our partner ecosystem to play an even larger role in our channel-first go-to-market strategy. As Pentera continues to grow, we will continue to increase our investment in the channel to power the mutual growth of both Pentera and our global partner ecosystem.”

