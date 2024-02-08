Breaking cybersecurity news, news analysis, commentary, and other content from around the world, with an initial focus on the Middle East & Africa.
Pakistan Invests $36M in National Cybersecurity
Efforts will focus on proactively identifying potential cyber threats.
February 8, 2024
Pakistan's Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has approved cybersecurity funding of Rs10 billion, around US $36 million.
According to local news reports, the funds will be used for "requisite technical capabilities" to proactively find potential cyber threats.
The funding follows an announcement last November to divert Rs5bn – US $18 million — in funds from information technology to cybersecurity research.
The ECC cited the country's digital information infrastructure needing stronger defenses in light of repeated cyberattacks on Pakistan's networks.
Pakistan's Super League cricket association this week announced that it had suffered a cyberattack, briefly taking down its ticketing platform.
