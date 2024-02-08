Sponsored By

Breaking cybersecurity news, news analysis, commentary, and other content from around the world, with an initial focus on the Middle East & Africa.

Pakistan Invests $36M in National Cybersecurity

Efforts will focus on proactively identifying potential cyber threats.

Dark Reading Staff

February 8, 2024

1 Min Read
Pakistan flag in a wave
Source: Muhammad Toqeer via Alamy Stock Photo

Pakistan's Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has approved cybersecurity funding of Rs10 billion, around US $36 million.

According to local news reports, the funds will be used for "requisite technical capabilities" to proactively find potential cyber threats.

The funding follows an announcement last November to divert Rs5bn – US $18 million — in funds from information technology to cybersecurity research.

The ECC cited the country's digital information infrastructure needing stronger defenses in light of repea­ted cyberattacks on Pakistan's networks.

Pakistan's Super League cricket association this week announced that it had suffered a cyberattack, briefly taking down its ticketing platform.

About the Author(s)

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading

Dark Reading is a leading cybersecurity media site.

See more from Dark Reading Staff
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Events
More Events