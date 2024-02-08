Pakistan's Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has approved cybersecurity funding of Rs10 billion, around US $36 million.

According to local news reports, the funds will be used for "requisite technical capabilities" to proactively find potential cyber threats.

The funding follows an announcement last November to divert Rs5bn – US $18 million — in funds from information technology to cybersecurity research.

The ECC cited the country's digital information infrastructure needing stronger defenses in light of repea­ted cyberattacks on Pakistan's networks.

Pakistan's Super League cricket association this week announced that it had suffered a cyberattack, briefly taking down its ticketing platform.