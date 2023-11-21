The era of digital dependence is upon us, which means enterprises can’t simply extend existing capabilities into the digital realm – the digital realm has become the process, and everything in business revolves around it, including cybersecurity.

In this highlight video from her keynote from the 2023 Omdia Analyst Summit at Black Hat USA, Omdia Cybersecurity Senior Research Director Maxine Holt explains the concept of digital resilience and why cyber-resilience, the ability to overcome cybersecurity challenges, is critically important in managing cybersecurity adversity for the success of the organization.

About the speaker: Maxine Holt leads the Omdia cybersecurity research group and is the lead architect of the Omdia Cybersecurity Ecosystem. Her team delivers a comprehensive cybersecurity research program to support vendors, service providers, and enterprise clients. Maxine also leads the Omdia Analyst Summit at the high-profile Black Hat event series.

Maxine has spent her entire career as an IT and security professional. She has been at Omdia since 2018, following a spell at the Information Security Forum (ISF), developing thought-leading security research for ISF members. Before ISF, Maxine spent 15 years in research at Ovum, starting her career as a software developer in the financial services industry and consulting for the financial services and internet sectors. Maxine is a regular event speaker and contributes articles to high-profile publications in cybersecurity.