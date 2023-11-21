Sponsored By

Omdia Cybersecurity Senior Research Director Maxine Holt shares Omdia’s definition of digital resilience and why the concept has become critical to successful enterprise digital dependence.

Eric Parizo, Principal Analyst, Omdia

November 21, 2023

The era of digital dependence is upon us, which means enterprises can’t simply extend existing capabilities into the digital realm – the digital realm has become the process, and everything in business revolves around it, including cybersecurity. 

In this highlight video from her keynote from the 2023 Omdia Analyst Summit at Black Hat USA, Omdia Cybersecurity Senior Research Director Maxine Holt explains the concept of digital resilience and why cyber-resilience, the ability to overcome cybersecurity challenges, is critically important in managing cybersecurity adversity for the success of the organization.  

About the speaker: Maxine Holt leads the Omdia cybersecurity research group and is the lead architect of the Omdia Cybersecurity Ecosystem. Her team delivers a comprehensive cybersecurity research program to support vendors, service providers, and enterprise clients. Maxine also leads the Omdia Analyst Summit at the high-profile Black Hat event series. 

Maxine has spent her entire career as an IT and security professional. She has been at Omdia since 2018, following a spell at the Information Security Forum (ISF), developing thought-leading security research for ISF members. Before ISF, Maxine spent 15 years in research at Ovum, starting her career as a software developer in the financial services industry and consulting for the financial services and internet sectors. Maxine is a regular event speaker and contributes articles to high-profile publications in cybersecurity. 

Eric Parizo, Principal Analyst, Omdia

As Principal Analyst, Eric Parizo leads Omdia's Enterprise Cybersecurity Operations (SecOps) Intelligence Service, its research practice focusing on threat detection, investigation, and response, as well as security operations center (SOC) issues. Eric also monitors global cybersecurity trends and top-tier cybersecurity vendors in North America. He has been covering, researching, or speaking on enterprise information technology for nearly 20 years. Prior to joining Omdia (Ovum) in 2019, Eric spent nearly four years at GlobalData, where he was responsible for tracking and analyzing the enterprise network security infrastructure product segment, as well as top-tier enterprise security vendor technology and strategy. He has also extensively researched topics including EMM/UEM, deception, and security technology integration. Eric previously spent nearly 15 years as a highly regarded technology journalist and editor at leading B2B publisher TechTarget, serving as executive editor for the Security Media Group, managing news, technical, and multimedia content. He is a nine-time ASBPE award winner, the B2B publishing industry's most prestigious award for excellence.


