NSA Cybersecurity Director Rob Joyce to Retire

Rob Joyce, US director of cybersecurity and the deputy national manager of national security systems, is retiring, according to the National Security Agency (NSA).

Joyce's retirement will go into effect on March 31 after 34 years of service in the NSA. He took on the role as the director of the Cybersecurity Directorate (CSD) in 2021, after serving the NSA as a top cryptologic representative in the UK.

In addition to this, Joyce also has held positions on the National Security Council, such as special assistant to the president and cybersecurity coordinator at the White House, as well as acting deputy homeland security adviser and acting homeland security adviser.

"I am honored to have served for over 34 years at the National Security Agency," Joyce said. "It has been a privilege to lead the nation's most talented and dedicated team of cybersecurity professionals. Making a difference in the security of the nation is truly an honor."

David Luber, the current deputy director of the CSD, will succeed Joyce. Luber has 30 years of experience in the public sector, and previously served as the executive director for the US Cyber Command (aka USCYBERCOM).