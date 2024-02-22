Sponsored By

NSA Cybersecurity Director Rob Joyce to Retire

His retirement will go into effect on March 31, concluding 34 years of service to the National Security Agency.

Dark Reading Staff

February 22, 2024

1 Min Read
The NSA seal incorporated into technical hardware
Source: Carsten Reisinger via Alamy Stock Photo

Rob Joyce, US director of cybersecurity and the deputy national manager of national security systems, is retiring, according to the National Security Agency (NSA).

Joyce's retirement will go into effect on March 31 after 34 years of service in the NSA. He took on the role as the director of the Cybersecurity Directorate (CSD) in 2021, after serving the NSA as a top cryptologic representative in the UK.

In addition to this, Joyce also has held positions on the National Security Council, such as special assistant to the president and cybersecurity coordinator at the White House, as well as acting deputy homeland security adviser and acting homeland security adviser. 

"I am honored to have served for over 34 years at the National Security Agency," Joyce said. "It has been a privilege to lead the nation's most talented and dedicated team of cybersecurity professionals. Making a difference in the security of the nation is truly an honor."

David Luber, the current deputy director of the CSD, will succeed Joyce. Luber has 30 years of experience in the public sector, and previously served as the executive director for the US Cyber Command (aka USCYBERCOM).

About the Author(s)

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading

Dark Reading is a leading cybersecurity media site.

See more from Dark Reading Staff
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Events
More Events

Editor's Choice

Access server
Сloud Security
'KeyTrap' DNS Bug Threatens Widespread Internet Outages'KeyTrap' DNS Bug Threatens Widespread Internet Outages
byBecky Bracken, Editor, Dark Reading
Feb 20, 2024
3 Min Read
A digital, blue cloud with binary code floating out of it
Сloud Security
Misconfigured Custom Salesforce Apps Expose Corporate DataMisconfigured Custom Salesforce Apps Expose Corporate Data
byRobert Lemos, Contributing Writer
Feb 20, 2024
5 Min Read
Container ship on body of water, leaning to one side
ICS/OT Security
DoT, White House Tackle the Chinese Threat to US Port SecurityDoT, White House Tackle Chinese Threat to US Port Security
byNate Nelson, Contributing Writer
Feb 21, 2024
4 Min Read
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More Whitepapers
Events
More Events