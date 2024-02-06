Nigerian University Rolls Out Cybersecurity Degree Program

The Nigerian University of Technology and Management (NUTM) has launched three undergraduate programs in cybersecurity and related fields.

Nubi Achebo, director of academic planning at NUTM, said at a press conference that bachelor's degrees spanning computer science, cybersecurity, and information technology will be offered as part of a curriculum featuring "computing, entrepreneurship capstones, professional skills development, and industry experience."

Adjunct and faculty lecturers will provide instruction, and the university plans to bring in venture capitalists to fund projects that spin out of student research, according to local media reports.

According to senior staff at NUTM, the mission of the university is to deliver world-class academic excellence in Africa, empower youth with essential knowledge and skills, and inspire innovation.

In recent weeks, speeches at Nigeria's Economic and Financial Crimes Commission called for convicted scammers to be retrained as IT professionals, and the nation's President Bola Tinubu dismissed the country's cybercrime image.