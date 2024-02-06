Sponsored By

Breaking cybersecurity news, news analysis, commentary, and other content from around the world, with an initial focus on the Middle East & Africa.

Nigerian University Rolls Out Cybersecurity Degree Program

Nigerian University of Technology and Management plans to compete on the global cyber-education stage.

Dark Reading Staff

February 6, 2024

1 Min Read
A team meeting being held on a Nigerian flag
Source: Rawpixel Ltd via Alamy Stock Photo

The Nigerian University of Technology and Management (NUTM) has launched three undergraduate programs in cybersecurity and related fields.

Nubi Achebo, director of academic planning at NUTM, said at a press conference that bachelor's degrees spanning computer science, cybersecurity, and information technology will be offered as part of a curriculum featuring "computing, entrepreneurship capstones, professional skills development, and industry experience."

Adjunct and faculty lecturers will provide instruction, and the university plans to bring in venture capitalists to fund projects that spin out of student research, according to local media reports.

According to senior staff at NUTM, the mission of the university is to deliver world-class academic excellence in Africa, empower youth with essential knowledge and skills, and inspire innovation.

In recent weeks, speeches at Nigeria's Economic and Financial Crimes Commission called for convicted scammers to be retrained as IT professionals, and the nation's President Bola Tinubu dismissed the country's cybercrime image.

Read more about:

DR Global Middle East & Africa

About the Author(s)

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading

Dark Reading is a leading cybersecurity media site.

See more from Dark Reading Staff
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Events
More Events