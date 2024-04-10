April 10, 2024

1 Min Read

PRESS RELEASE

FORT MEADE, Md. – Dave Luber began as the National Security Agency’s (NSA) new Director of Cybersecurity on April 1. As the new Cybersecurity Director, he oversees NSA’s Cybersecurity Directorate (CSD), whose critical mission is to prevent and eradicate cyber threats to the Department of Defense, National Security Systems, and the Defense Industrial Base.

“I am honored to take the helm as the Director of Cybersecurity at NSA,” Luber said. “I look forward to building on the outstanding accomplishments of our team, and continuing to work with partners across the community.”

Luber’s wealth of experience and impressive diversified portfolio made him uniquely qualified to fill this critical role for NSA and the nation. Luber served for over 37 years in myriad roles to include NSA’s Deputy Director of Cybersecurity; Executive Director (EXDIR) for U.S. Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM), the highest-ranking-civilian and third-in-command at USCYBERCOM; Director of NSA Colorado; Program Director within the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence; and Chief of NSA’s Remote Operations Center, Tailored Access Operations, and Computer Network Operations.

Luber succeeds Rob Joyce, who retired after 35 years of service to NSA. Joyce took on the role of director of the NSA’s Cybersecurity Directorate (CSD) in 2021. He led CSD’s mission to prevent and eradicate threats to National Security Systems and critical infrastructure, and oversaw the expansion of strong partnerships across the U.S. Government, Defense Industrial Base, industry, allies, and academia.

Luber’s impressive career history and commitments to keeping cybersecurity transformational, advancing the awareness of new capabilities and capacities, and growing the next generation of critical cybersecurity professionals will elevate NSA’s performance and partnerships.

