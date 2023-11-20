In yet another move to boost its burgeoning cybersecurity industry, Saudi Arabia's University of Jeddah has teamed up with security vendor Resecurity to train students in AI, cyber-threat intelligence, and digital forensics and incident response.

The partnership is intended to provide students with skills to handle challenging situations in data science, a memorandum of understanding signed between the vendor and university stated.

Mohammed Alghamdi, managing director of Resecurity in Saudi Arabia, noted that the program aims to empower students with the knowledge and skills needed to address the evolving challenges in the cybersecurity landscape.

"We believe that investing in education is key to building a resilient and secure digital future, and this collaboration exemplifies our commitment to that vision," he noted in a statement.