Libya's Ministry of Interior is focusing on the cyber elements of electoral security, thanks to a training program that it's implementing in conjunction with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Libya has not had a national election since a ceasefire in 2020, which has been the focus of several UN meetings and lobbying efforts by Libyan civil society. Taken in context, the training is a good sign that efforts to hold elections in the next few months may be bearing fruit. According to local media outlet Libya Update, the training effort is intended to increase the ministry staff's understanding of "cybersecurity best practices and social media dynamics," to safeguard against any efforts by foreign adversaries to disrupt the integrity of the elections process or influence the outcome.

The UNDP said the training's specialized cybersecurity and social media module "equips security staff with the tools and awareness to navigate potential cyber threats."

The move comes against the backdrop of ongoing concerns about election influence globally. Earlier this year, the UK's Electoral Commission reported that it was targeted in a cyberattack, while reports of foreign interference dogged the 2020 US presidential election.

The UNDP and the ministry had not responded to comment requests at the time of publishing.