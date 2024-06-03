KnowBe4 and MobileMind Collaborate to Provide Cybersecurity Training for K12 School Districts

PRESS RELEASE

TAMPA BAY, Fla., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, announced that it now integrates with MobileMind, the only modern professional learning hub for school districts.

This integration provides a centralized place for K12 school district administrators to track and report on completed KnowBe4 courses within MobileMind. It also provides KnowBe4 completion and achievement data for learners.

"MobileMind joins our ecosystem of technology partners, which is growing rapidly, to enrich the support we provide to our customers and to fortify their organization's human firewall," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "KnowBe4 is proud to partner with MobileMind to provide a seamless integration with our security awareness training platform, which aims to educate end users on today's latest cybersecurity threats, specifically for K12 school districts' cybersecurity training. By creating a streamlined and seamless one-click sign-on experience, our joint customers will benefit from enhanced security resilience."

"We are excited to offer this integration to our shared customers and further streamline and simplify K12 professional learning," said Tyce Miller, CEO/Founder of MobileMind. "Districts will be able to reward learners' badges and track completion and competency for KnowBe4 training in the same comprehensive hub they now use for all professional development, MobileMind."

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 65,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense.

About MobileMind

MobileMind is a privately held, educational technology company, created the Modern Professional Learning Hub in 2018. MobileMind is a Google and Microsoft professional development partner offering a cloud-based, asynchronous professional learning platform designed to provide personalized growth opportunities to teachers and staff that improve teaching and learning. The professional learning hub is the only platform that allows districts to consolidate all of their professional development initiatives, from new technology to curriculum to compliance. MobileMind delivers anytime, anywhere access to personalized micro-courses, activity-based learning, digital badging, and reporting to K-12 school districts.