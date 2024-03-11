IT-Harvest Reaches Milestone With Ingestion of 10K Cybersecurity Products Into Dashboard

PRESS RELEASE

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., March 11, 2024/PRNewswire/ -- IT-Harvest, the only provider of comprehensive cybersecurity industry data, is thrilled to announce a significant milestone in its journey. IT-Harvest's industry Dashboard, the company's flagship platform, has now ingested over 10,000 cybersecurity products, marking a new era in cybersecurity industry research.

"For the first time ever, subscribers are able to discover a list of products that meet their search criteria," said founder and Chief Research Analyst, Richard Stiennon. "Instead of relying on analyst reports that cover less than 6% of the industry, when we are done ingesting all products from the 3,764+ vendors we track, we will have the only complete database of all cybersecurity products."

Security teams can use the product database to create short-lists, find vendors they want to work with, and even analyze their current security stack for gaps in coverage.

This achievement is a testament to IT-Harvest's commitment to providing the most extensive and detailed insights into the cybersecurity landscape. The Dashboard is the only platform of its kind, offering unparalleled access to data on cybersecurity products, companies, and trends.

Maximillian Schweizer, CTO of IT-Harvest, attributes this success to the advent of GPT-4, a cutting-edge language model that has revolutionized data processing and analysis. "

The integration of GPT-4 into our platform has been a game-changer," said Schweizer.

"It has enabled us to automate and streamline our data ingestion processes, allowing us to reach this milestone much faster than anticipated. With GPT-4, we can now offer even more accurate and comprehensive insights to our clients."

IT-harvest's Dashboard is designed to cater to the needs of cybersecurity professionals, analysts, and researchers, providing them with the tools and information necessary to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving cybersecurity landscape. With the ingestion of 10,000 products, users can now access an even broader range of data, enabling them to make more informed decisions and strategies.

IT-Harvest is committed to continually updating and expanding the Dashboard, ensuring that it remains the go-to resource for cybersecurity industry research. The company is excited about the future possibilities that GPT-4 and other emerging technologies will bring to the platform.

For more information about IT-Harvest and the Dashboard, please visit www.it-harvest.com.

About IT-Harvest: IT-Harvest is a data-driven industry research and analysis firm. It provides comprehensive insights into the cybersecurity landscape through its Analyst Dashboard and the publication of the annual Security Yearbook. Founded by industry veteran Richard Stiennon, IT-Harvest is dedicated to helping cybersecurity professionals, analysts, and researchers stay ahead in the ever-evolving world of cybersecurity.