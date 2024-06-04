ISC2 Provides Opportunity for Employers to Connect With Cybersecurity Job Seekers

PRESS RELEASE

Alexandria, Va., June 3, 2024 – the world’s leading nonprofit member organization for cybersecurity professionals – today announced that registration is open for an inaugural ISC2 Virtual Career Fair on June 20, 2024. The virtual event brings together thousands of cybersecurity professionals from around the world to connect with hiring managers within the public and private sectors. The goal is to help match qualified candidates to career opportunities in an effort to help fill the cybersecurity profession’s growing workforce gap.

With a cybersecurity workforce gap of 4 million professionals, finding experienced candidates with the right skillsets for cybersecurity positions remains a top challenge for many organizations. In fact, CyberSeek reveals that there are more than 66,000 job openings requesting the CISSP certification. Companies rely on a wide array of tactics and resources to hire staff, including standard job postings and internship programs. The ISC2 Virtual Career Fair provides an opportunity to streamline the hiring process for employers, as the attendees will be individuals with certified experience, knowledge, skills and credentials.

“We are making the hiring process easier for employers by bringing the best cyber talent in the world together in one place,” said ISC2 CEO Clar Rosso. “Half of the jobseekers registered to attend the career fair have an active ISC2 certification, including the industry’s gold standard certification, CISSP. This is an excellent opportunity for employers to engage with the best-of-the-best in the industry and, in turn, hire passionate and well-rounded individuals to create a more safe and secure cyber world.”

The mission of ISC2 and the purpose of the career fair aligns with the four actionable items listed in the World Economic Forum’s Strategic Cybersecurity Talent Framework of attracting talent into cybersecurity by improving diversity and removing barriers to entry in the workforce, educating and training cybersecurity professionals, recruiting the right cybersecurity talent and retaining cybersecurity professionals.

Attendees will be able to upload and share their resumes, educational experiences and job interests with potential employers while browsing virtual booths to learn about companies' career opportunities, cultures and benefits. Recruiters will be able to chat with jobseekers through text, audio and video capabilities.

The virtual career fair will be held on June 20 from 10 AM to 1 PM ET. More information is available for job candidates and employers at https://www.isc2.org/careerfairs.

