WILMINGTON, Del.- Intel 471, a premier provider of cyber threat intelligence (CTI) solutions across the globe, announced Sonja Tsiridis as its new chief technology officer (CTO). In this position, Sonja will lead Intel 471’s Global Engineering Organization, including product and platform technology, architecture, cloud operations and corporate IT.

“Sonja Tsiridis’ 20+ years in product delivery with globally dispersed teams, as well as her success leading strategic organization-wide processes will be key to unlocking the power of our unparalleled CTI across business functions,” said Jason Passwaters, CEO of Intel 471. “Adding someone of her caliber to the Intel 471 team is exciting, particularly as we enter a transformative and innovative chapter. Her leadership is critical to the delivery of our next-generation platform which will exponentially accelerate our ability to empower organizations to combat threats by operationalizing our best-in-class CTI.”

In her previous roles, Sonja has demonstrated her leadership in merging strategic business goals into ongoing, agile technology and planning to deliver both scale and business growth. She has consistently driven creative technical solutioning and fostered innovation to enable industry-first cloud and data offerings for existing and new customer segments. Her teams created secure solutions in cloud platforms that meet compliance standards, (e.g.: ISO 27001, SOC2 Type II).

“I am honored to join the Intel 471 team; the company’s leadership in the CTI space is unmatched,” said Sonja Tsiridis. “The company’s commitment to organizations and agencies across the globe and ensuring they have the right data to defend against cyberattacks is extraordinary. I look forward to working with the team to transform our solutions, drive innovation and take a leading role in expanding the development of our offerings.

About Intel 471

Intel 471 empowers enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations to win the cybersecurity war using near-real-time insights into the latest malicious actors, relationships, threat patterns, and imminent attacks relevant to their businesses. The company's TITAN platform collects, interprets, structures, and validates human-led, automation-enhanced results. Clients across the globe leverage this threat intelligence with our proprietary framework to map the criminal underground, zero in on key activity, and align their resources and reporting to business requirements. Intel 471 serves as a trusted advisor to security teams, offering ongoing trend analysis and supporting your use of the platform. Learn more at https://intel471.com/.