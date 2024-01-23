The Google and Reichman Tech School has launched a cyber-analyst training program, in response to a significant increase in cyberattacks against Israel.

Run in collaboration with PwC Next, a subsidiary of PwC Israel, the program provides participants with knowledge and understanding of information systems architecture and operating systems, and the ability to gain familiarity with protocols, networks, certifications, and international standards, according to the Herzliya-based university.

According to the Jerusalem Post, the program was initially launched in December with the participation of 20 "carefully selected individuals," with classes tailored to their schedules.

Talya Gazit, CEO of PwC Next, said: "The escalation of cyberattacks during times of conflict underscores the need to train the future generation, equipped not only to recognize emerging threats but also to dynamically and efficiently manage cybersecurity in organizations."

The Google-backed tech school at Reichman University was founded in 2022 to provide high-tech education to provide knowledge and tools students from across Israel, and offer opportunities for candidates to be trained and enter the nation's tech industry.