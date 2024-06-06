Interpol, FBI Disrupt Moldova-Based Cyber Ring

Four suspects were taken into custody, accused of paying intermediaries in Moldova to inform criminals of their Red Notice status and wipe law-enforcement flags from the system.

Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading

June 6, 2024

The Interpol logo on a blue background
Source: Olena Bartienieva via Alamy Stock Photo

In a multinational operation conducted by Interpol and the FBI, four individuals have been detained in Moldova for trying to sabotage Red Notice, one of the international police agency's essential tools. The system flags people who are considered wanted criminals to law enforcement organizations globally.

According to Moldova's anticorruption chief, the authorities discovered an international criminal organization that is tied to individuals in Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus, which was hacking in to block or delete notices by Red Notice.

"Our robust monitoring systems identified suspicious activity," said Interpol Secretary General Jürgen Stock. "We took immediate action, including reporting the issue to law enforcement authorities in our host country, France."

Ultimately the investigation into the deletion of notices led the authorities to four people in 72 hours. It's believed that these individuals also paid intermediaries and public figures in Moldova to inform wanted criminals of their Red Notice status, according to Veronica Dragalin, the anticorruption chief.

The investigation into the Red Notice system, which documents more than 70,000 people as being of concern, began on April 2 by Moldovan authorities before the FBI was brought in. Though much of the ongoing investigation is seemingly being kept under wraps, Interpol reports that it has taken measures to prevent further misuse of the Red Notice system.

