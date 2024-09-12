Breaking cybersecurity news, news analysis, commentary, and other content from around the world, with an initial focus on the Middle East & Africa and the Asia Pacific

Dark Reading Expands Its Coverage to the Asia-Pacific Region

The latest step in a journey to serve cybersecurity professionals in other regions of the world.

Kelly Jackson Higgins, Editor-in-Chief, Dark Reading

September 12, 2024

1 Min Read
Asian countries on a globe
Source: End ru99 via Shutterstock

As part of Dark Reading's mission to bring in-depth news coverage to more and more parts of the world where cybersecurity professionals live and work, today we are officially launching a new section dedicated to the Asia-Pacific region.

The Asia Pacific section can be found in Dark Reading Global (aka DR Global), a mini-site within Dark Reading that delivers trusted, informed, and unique news and analysis to cybersecurity professionals around the world, with an initial focus on the burgeoning cybersecurity market and community in the Middle East and Africa.

This latest expansion of DR Global didn't happen overnight. Over the past year or so, we have gradually begun reporting on news specifically affecting cybersecurity pros in the Asia-Pacific region. Like the MEA, many nations in the massive Asia-Pacific region are experiencing rapid-fire digital transformation that is driving a critical need for cybersecurity resources, expertise, and products and services for cyber defenses. As nations within those regions build out and invest in their technology infrastructures, cyber-threat actors are increasingly targeting them with ransomware, cyber espionage, and other cyber threats.

In keeping with Dark Reading's core editorial mission, the new Dark Reading Global Asia Pacific section will provide cybersecurity professionals in that region and worldwide with the best and most in-depth cybersecurity information and trends in order to help them stay up to date, and ideally, ahead of the latest cyber threats.

If there are topics you'd like to see covered in DR Global’s Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa regions, or if you have news tips you would like to share with our editors, please ping us at [email protected].

We want to hear from you and get your feedback.

Kelly Jackson Higgins, Editor-in-Chief, Dark Reading

Kelly Jackson Higgins, Editor-in-Chief, Dark Reading

