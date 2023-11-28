Here are some adjectives the Dark Reading team used to describe our revamped site that went live today: Elegant. Slick. Seamless. Clean. Modern.

Change is never easy or comfortable. But the process almost always winds up injecting new life and fresh purpose into your mission, and that's what we've accomplished with Dark Reading's latest look.

The journey to our new look began in August with the quiet rollout of an updated Dark Reading logo that gave our beloved brand a more contemporary design.

Today we've wrapped that logo in a new website platform that improves the overall reader experience, and our hope is that it makes your visit to the site more pleasant, efficient, and productive.

We've streamlined and updated our section names so the site is easier to navigate by topics (check out the Cybersecurity Topics button at the top of the black navigation bar). There's also more context about the type of content that's here, and how to find it on the Dark Reading site.

We enhanced our featured news section at the top of the fold and added a special feed of the latest news from around the globe via Dark Reading Global. As we announced this spring, DR Global initially is focused on the rapidly growing cybersecurity industry in the Middle East and Africa, but stay tuned as we expand our scope to other regions as well.

Scroll further down the homepage and you'll see our Latest News and Commentary sections, packed with our traditional mix of informed, unique, and relevant content. You'll also see a new space titled Deep Reading, which showcases Dark Reading's vast library of digital reports and original research. You can read summaries of our reports as well as download them for free.

Underneath our dedicated features section The Edge, and DR Technology, our section dedicated to cybersecurity technology trends and products, you will find our newest section, DR Global, now with a homepage presence and its own special section within the site.

That's just a quick tour of some of the new features and functions on the updated Dark Reading site. There will be more landing on the site in the coming months as we evolve to match our readers' needs. No matter how much our look changes, we are committed to serving up comprehensive and informed reporting, analysis, and other content that long has set Dark Reading apart as one of the top cybersecurity media sites in the industry.

In the meantime, we want to hear from you on what you think about the site redesign and its features. Drop us an email at [email protected] with your feedback — good or bad, we can take it.