A chain is only as strong as its weakest link. When it comes to cybersecurity and resilience, the entire organization needs to be involved. Good security hygiene needs to be a fundamental part of company culture, and leadership should make it clear that proper security practices are part of achieving business objectives.

Infusing security and operational resilience throughout the organization requires understanding the needs and workflows of all departments, how different teams use technology, where sensitive assets are stored, and who has access to them. To align security and business goals, company leaders must plan ahead, encourage proactive communication across departments, foster a culture of teamwork, and embrace collaboration.

Everyone Has a Role to Play

Cyber-risk should be viewed through the lens of overall business risk. A security breach can be devastating for an organization, with long-lasting impacts rippling outward from the data exfiltration or damage to systems. A breach can significantly damage a company's reputation, erode customer trust, and make it challenging to attract and retain talent. With that in mind, cybersecurity hygiene is as much about business strategy as it is about technological tools.

With so much at stake, cybersecurity and resilience go far beyond the office of the chief information security officer (CISO). Successful organizations understand the multifaceted nature of security, which means effective CISOs work closely with other team leaders to define and implement the organization's security strategy, with some common interactions, as noted below.

CISO + CTO

The CISO and the chief technology officer (CTO) should cooperate to develop a cybersecurity strategy that supports the organization's technology plans, jointly assessing the risks of established and new technology initiatives, and collaborating to define the controls necessary to achieve compliance with firm policies and relevant regulations.

CISO + CIO

In many organizations, the roles of the CISO and the chief information officer (CIO) overlap to an extent. A CIO's main focus is typically more on the features and functionality of information systems, while the CISO is more oriented toward security and compliance. Together, these leaders can develop a highly functional system that meets the needs of the organization and helps deliver on business goals without compromising security.

CISO + CRO

The CISO and the chief risk officer (CRO) frequently collaborate on identifying cybersecurity risks and establishing plans to mitigate those risks. Together, these two leaders can make sure that the organization's cybersecurity strategy is aligned with its overall risk appetite and mitigating controls are developed and deployed to maintain an effective risk posture.

CISO + CCO

The chief compliance officer (CCO) should likewise collaborate with the CISO to inform the development of cybersecurity policies that comply with relevant global regulatory and legal requirements. A comprehensive understanding of these requirements can inform corporate policies and procedures, and serve as the basis for building a culture of cybersecurity awareness that's reinforced with training for personnel throughout the organization.

CISO + COO/CEO

The COO and CEO are key roles when it comes to ensuring that a business understands and manages their risk exposure. The CISO should partner with these leaders to craft and deliver their security strategy, whether digital or otherwise. Together, the CISO, COO, and CEO can consider all the dependencies and ensure security policies are deployed in a way that supports larger business goals.

Organizational Principles

Using cybersecurity frameworks such as those developed by NIST or the Cloud Security Alliance can be instrumental in holistically and programmatically assessing security risks. For instance, the NIST framework sets out its core elements as belonging to one of the functions noted below:

Identify: Assess the organization, including how work actually gets done in different business units and where potential vulnerabilities can be found.

Protect: Put safeguards in place for sensitive data and critical services.

Detect: Define how cybersecurity incidents will be detected.

Respond: Document plans for responding to a cybersecurity incident and make sure impacted stakeholders are scoped into the response.

Recover: Plan for how the company will recover from a cybersecurity incident, both in the short term and over time.

These frameworks are just tools, and should not be conflated with serving as a security strategy. Building and maintaining a resilient and secure company means cultivating a culture of security awareness throughout. Effective collaboration between leaders and departments is crucial for the successful execution of an organization's cyber strategy and its ability to provide a holistic picture of the state of cybersecurity in the organization, as well as individual team members' understanding of their roles in supporting and executing the overall strategy.

Ongoing professional development and building cross-functional security teams are crucial elements of developing this culture of security aimed at identifying and preventing incidents from occurring. However, it's equally important to consider how learnings can be gleaned from incidents in the unfortunate event that they do occur. That's where practices like blameless postmortems come in. A sense of teamwork and a "we're all in this together" approach are vital for building a cybersecurity culture that takes root throughout your organization.

