Breaking cybersecurity news, news analysis, commentary, and other content from around the world, with an initial focus on the Middle East & Africa.
China Launches New Cyber-Defense Plan for Industrial Networks
Government will provide additional cybersecurity training and recruit additional cybersecurity talent in an effort to better secure its industrial sector from attacks.
February 27, 2024
China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) this week released a new strategy for improving data security within the nation's industrial sector.
The goal of the plan is to contain "major risks" to threats to the industrial sector by the end of 2026 with the implementation of protective measures that will be applied to more than 45,000 companies in that vertical.
In addition, the ministry aims to complete 30,000 data security training sessions as well as add 5,000 individuals to the cybersecurity field.
"In response to frequent risk scenarios such as ransomware attacks, vulnerability backdoors, illegal operations by personnel, and uncontrolled remote operation and maintenance, we will strengthen risk self-examination and self-correction, and adopt precise management and protective measures," the MIIT posted on its website.
China's new cyber-defense plans come in the wake of its increasing skepticism of hacking and cyberattacks from foreign countries through foreign-made hardware and software, according to a Reuters report.
