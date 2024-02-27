Sponsored By

Breaking cybersecurity news, news analysis, commentary, and other content from around the world, with an initial focus on the Middle East & Africa.

China Launches New Cyber-Defense Plan for Industrial Networks

Government will provide additional cybersecurity training and recruit additional cybersecurity talent in an effort to better secure its industrial sector from attacks.

Dark Reading Staff

February 27, 2024

1 Min Read
A laptop with the Chinese flag as the desktop wallpaper
Source: NicoElNino via Shutterstock

China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) this week released a new strategy for improving data security within the nation's industrial sector. 

The goal of the plan is to contain "major risks" to threats to the industrial sector by the end of 2026 with the implementation of protective measures that will be applied to more than 45,000 companies in that vertical. 

In addition, the ministry aims to complete 30,000 data security training sessions as well as add 5,000 individuals to the cybersecurity field.

"In response to frequent risk scenarios such as ransomware attacks, vulnerability backdoors, illegal operations by personnel, and uncontrolled remote operation and maintenance, we will strengthen risk self-examination and self-correction, and adopt precise management and protective measures," the MIIT posted on its website.

China's new cyber-defense plans come in the wake of its increasing skepticism of hacking and cyberattacks from foreign countries through foreign-made hardware and software, according to a Reuters report.

About the Author(s)

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading

Dark Reading is a leading cybersecurity media site.

See more from Dark Reading Staff
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Events
More Events

Editor's Choice

Nuclear mushroom cloud against red backdrop
Remote Workforce
ConnectWise ScreenConnect Mass Exploitation Delivers RansomwareConnectWise ScreenConnect Mass Exploitation Delivers Ransomware
byTara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
Feb 23, 2024
4 Min Read
Pills falling out of bottle
Cyberattacks & Data Breaches
Pharmacy Delays Across US Blamed on Nation-State HackersPharmacy Delays Across US Blamed on Nation-State Hackers
byBecky Bracken, Editor, Dark Reading
Feb 22, 2024
2 Min Read
Chinese flag on a monitor with green code running on a screen in the background
Threat Intelligence
iSoon's Secret APT Status Exposes China's Foreign Hacking MachinationsiSoon's Secret APT Status Exposes China's Foreign Hacking Machinations
byNate Nelson, Contributing Writer
Feb 22, 2024
4 Min Read
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More Whitepapers
Events
More Events