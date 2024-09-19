PRESS RELEASE

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., September 16, 2024 – c/side, a cybersecurity company with tools for monitoring, optimizing, and securing vulnerable browser-side third-party scripts, today announced $6 million in seed funding. The round is led by Uncork Capital, with participation from Mantis VC, Scribble Ventures, Roar Ventures, and PrimeSet. c/side’s total funding is now $7.7 million, following a pre-seed round announced earlier this year. Scribble and Roar also participated in the pre-seed, along with strategic angel investors.



As headlines have continued to show since the infamous British Airways breach, the third-party code scripts that businesses add into their websites are often poorly monitored and undersecured. While these scripts are necessary for critical site functions such as analytics, chatbots, and error handling, the scripts change frequently without a business’ knowledge—posing significant risks. Malicious actors exploit vulnerabilities within the scripts to redirect website visitors, steal sensitive information, or manipulate website content. As a result of increased security awareness on the infrastructure and open source supply chain, malicious actors increasingly seek to weaponize the browser as the place of execution—yet most sites have nothing in place to monitor client-side behavior.



With an advanced proxy service and an AI-driven detection engine, c/side offers a comprehensive toolkit to identify and neutralize malicious scripts in real-time. The innovative solution not only bolsters website security, but also significantly enhances website performance. Beyond safeguarding organizations from cyberattacks, c/side’s technology also simplifies compliance with stringent industry regulations like PCI DSS 4.0, making it a critical and particularly timely tool for businesses accepting digital payments via their sites.



“Even in the few short months since we launched, major browser supply chain attacks like polyfill[.]io and regulatory breach incidents like the one at Kaiser Permanente have underscored just how significant and rapidly-escalating this attack vector has become,” said Simon Wijckmans, CEO and founder, c/side. “Security and IT teams cannot take a ‘set it and forget it’ approach to the third-party web scripts that run through their organization’s website. We understand what’s required to ensure ongoing visibility and protection, and offer an end-to-end solution that’s simple to deploy. We’re thrilled to bring on new investors with our seed funding, and look forward to our next stage.”



“c/side is addressing client-side app security, one of the most challenging threats to digital organizations and a problem that has been largely overlooked until now,” said Andy McLoughlin, Managing Partner at Uncork Capital. “Their AI-driven solution not only identifies these threats but acts swiftly to neutralize them, ensuring robust client-side web security. We’re thrilled to lead this round and support the c/side team as they develop solutions to protect businesses from costly and damaging browser-executed attacks."



“We’re impressed by c/side’s AI-driven approach and its potential to revolutionize client-side security at scale,” said Alex Pall, General Partner, Mantis VC. “This team has the expertise and vision to make a significant and lasting impact across the cybersecurity landscape, making web security more accessible to all. Whether you’re an early-stage grinding entrepreneur or a large established brand, c/side will grow to have your back. Simon and the team will make things rock!”



The seed funding will enable c/side to accelerate the development of its flagship product, the powerful proxy solution for securing third-party web scripts. The company will also deepen its vulnerability detection engine’s capabilities and grow its team to support customer service, sales, partnership, and marketing functions.



c/side’s free tier is now fully operational and available — anyone can sign up and begin securing their site in minutes. Business, Enterprise, and Partner tiers are in development; those interested can contact c/side here.



About c/side

c/side is a forward-thinking cybersecurity startup focused on browser-side detection and protection. Led by industry expert Simon Wijckmans, c/side is pioneering technologies to shield against sophisticated cyber threats, ensuring unparalleled security standards for users across the web.