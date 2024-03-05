Boston Red Sox Choose Centripetal As Cyber Network Security Partner

PRESS RELEASE

Reston, VA – March 5, 2024 — Centripetal, the global leader in intelligence powered cybersecurity, today announced that it has been selected as the Official Cyber Network Security Partner for the Boston Red Sox and Fenway Park. Under the multi-year partnership, Centripetal will protect the Boston Red Sox by deploying its CleanINTERNET® solution at Fenway Park and their training facilities.

Bad actors are increasingly looking to the sports industry in their quest for new targets. National sports teams, major and minor leagues, global sporting associations, and entertainment venues all possess valuable personal and business data. A recent study conducted by the National Cyber Security Centre found that 70% of sports organizations experience at least one cyberattack each year.

Centripetal is the only cybersecurity company to successfully operationalize global threat intelligence and provide a completely proactive cybersecurity solution. Recognizing the unique needs of the Boston Red Sox, Centripetal is customizing its CleanINTERNET® solution to address vulnerabilities unique to the sporting and entertainment industry. This customization ensures a holistic and adaptive approach to cybersecurity that ensures the integrity of the Boston Red Sox’s sensitive data and information, and maintains the trust of fans, sponsors and the broader community.

According to Jonathan Rogers, Chief Operating Officer at Centripetal, “Centripetal is honored to provide intelligence-powered cybersecurity protection for such an iconic legacy team and brand. Cyber attacks are today’s most disruptive business risk, causing an average of more than 16 days of downtime. Centripetal is honored to work closely with the Boston Red Sox to proactively mitigate cyber risk with our patented CleanINTERNET® solution, so that they can focus on providing the best experience possible for their fans.”

According to Brian Shield, Senior Vice President, Chief Technology Officer/Information Technology for the Boston Red Sox, “We understand the malicious nature of today’s cyber attackers, and we wanted to defend our network and data as proactively as possible. This collaboration with Centripetal ensures uninterrupted operations. By mitigating cyber risks effectively, the Boston Red Sox and Fenway Park can focus on delivering exceptional sporting and entertainment experiences, events and fan engagement without the disruption caused by cyber incidents. That’s the Centripetal difference.”

CleanINTERNET® is an intelligence-powered security solution using high-performance computing technology, patented software algorithms and uniquely skilled security analysts to deliver a robust alternative protection strategy at a significantly lower cost. CleanINTERNET® presents an alternative approach to cybersecurity, putting threat intelligence at the forefront, moving from reactive to proactive defense, and helping security teams be more efficient and effective.

For more information about Centripetal and its CleanINTERNET® solution visit www.centripetal.ai

ABOUT CENTRIPETAL

Centripetal, a global leader in intelligence powered cybersecurity, is operationalizing the world’s largest collection of threat intelligence, in real-time, to protect organizations from every known cyberthreat through its innovative patented technologies. Through its CleanINTERNET® solution, Centripetal delivers a highly effective solution leveraging the latest computing technology and skilled intelligence operators at a significantly lower cost. We are experts in intelligence, with a team comprised of cryptologists, and security operators from the U.S. Intelligence & Defense community who have protected the most sensitive assets in the world. Centripetal is based in Reston, VA with offices in Portsmouth, NH and Galway, Ireland. For more information, visit centripetal.ai.