Aura Partners With Mosaic Compliance Services to Launch a Program to Protect Auto Dealers and Buyers From Cybercrime

BOSTON, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybercrimes like dealer system hacks, identity theft, and breaches are wreaking havoc on the auto industry. As the industry becomes more technology-driven, increasingly sophisticated cybercriminals are finding more opportunities to strike. In fact, the auto sector is now the third most targeted behind healthcare and financial services. The recent attacks against Findlay Auto Group and CDK Global are just two of many examples that have brought attention to the industry's vulnerabilities.

A number of regulations have been issued to ensure dealers adequately protect consumer data. In particular, the Red Flags Rule requires dealers to implement programs to protect customers from potential identity theft and fraud.

That's why Aura, the all-in-one consumer online safety solution, today announced its partnership with Mosaic Compliance Services to provide identity protection to anyone who gives dealers personally identifiable information (PII) during the car-buying process.

Mosaic is a leader in helping dealerships nationwide implement legally defensible and insurable compliance systems. By combining Aura's award-winning identity theft protection services with Mosaic's industry-leading fully managed compliance solutions, this partnership helps dealers adhere to the Red Flags Rule regulations, mitigate risk, and provide proactive protection from cybercrime for their roofs, shoppers, and buyers.

"We partnered with Aura so that every consumer, shopper, or buyer gets identity theft protection simply because they gave the dealer their non-public personal information," said James S. Ganther, Esq., CEO at Mosaic Compliance Services. "Through this collaboration, we're able to both provide peace of mind to buyers whose information is collected and ease the compliance burden for dealers–providing everything from counsel on policies to operational improvements, audits, and consumer online protections."

Aura plays a crucial role in the mitigation piece of compliance with the Red Flags Rule. With these regulations, auto dealers are now obligated to protect the personal information provided to them. By offering Aura to consumers, dealers help proactively mitigate fraudby monitoring for instances of identity theft, credit misuse, and financial fraud.

"With cyber attacks, scams, and breaches happening every day, car buyers are aware of the risk associated with providing their personal information to companies," said Scott Hudson, Senior Vice President of Sales at Aura. We know that 84% of customers say they would not buy another vehicle from a dealership if a breach compromised their data. By offering Aura's identity protection solution to every consumer who provides personally identifiable information, dealers can earn trust upfront in the car-buying process."

Aura works with hundreds of dealerships across the U.S. to offer identity and fraud protection to hundreds of thousands of consumers. If you're interested in partnering with Aura and Mosaic Compliance Services, contact [email protected].

ABOUT AURA

Aura is one of the fastest growing online safety solutions for individuals and families. Whether you're protecting yourself, your kids, or your aging loved ones, Aura can meet your needs at every stage of life. Customers trust Aura's simple interface to effortlessly safeguard the things they care about most. Through real-time monitoring and alerts, Aura helps detect and mitigate emerging online threats, such as scams, predators and cyberbullying. To discover how Aura is reshaping online safety for people everywhere, visit www.aura.com.

ABOUT MOSAIC COMPLIANCE SERVICES

Mosaic Compliance Services was founded in 2006 by automotive attorneys who saw the need to make compliance more approachable and effective for dealerships. Today, Mosaic is a leading provider of compliance solutions for dealers. Serving over 150,000 active users, we help dealerships across the country implement a culture of compliance that includes processes, training, policies, certifications, safeguards, audits, and more. Our web-based legal compliance training has received the Dealers' Choice Diamond Award eight years in a row, including 2023. In everything we do Mosaic strives to provide the most knowledgeable service and tailored guidance in the industry. As your dedicated compliance partner, our goal is your success.