Ghana's Cyber Security Authority will lead the newly launched African Network of Cybersecurity Authorities (ANCA), a body established to improve cybersecurity coordination across the continent.

Dr. Albert Antwi-Boasiako will serve as the inaugural chair of ANCA and head up initiatives including setting up a platform for operational exchanges and practical cooperation among members; growing the membership of the network; and articulating Africa's voice in cybersecurity matters in global discussions. Antwi-Boasiako also will remain in his role as director-general of Ghana's Cyber Security Authority.

ANCA comprises the 17 African countries that have established dedicated National Cybersecurity Authorities, although that is fewer than half of Africa's 54 nations.