Ghana Official to Head Africa's New Cybersecurity Authority

ANCA comprises 17 members, representing less than half of the countries in Africa.

December 11, 2023

The Ghana flag with green code running over it
Source: Panther Media GmbH via Alamy Stock Photo

Ghana's Cyber Security Authority will lead the newly launched African Network of Cybersecurity Authorities (ANCA), a body established to improve cybersecurity coordination across the continent.

Dr. Albert Antwi-Boasiako will serve as the inaugural chair of ANCA and head up initiatives including setting up a platform for operational exchanges and practical cooperation among members; growing the membership of the network; and articulating Africa's voice in cybersecurity matters in global discussions. Antwi-Boasiako also will remain in his role as director-general of Ghana's Cyber Security Authority.

ANCA comprises the 17 African countries that have established dedicated National Cybersecurity Authorities, although that is fewer than half of Africa's 54 nations.

