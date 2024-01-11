PRESS RELEASE

PORTLAND, Ore. – January 10, 2024 – Orca Security, the leader in agentless cloud security, today announced the appointment of Raf Chiodo as chief revenue officer. In this role, Chiodo will be responsible for all revenue-generating activities, including global sales, customer success, and channel partner teams, to manage the strong market demand for the company’s industry-leading cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP). Under Chiodo’s leadership, Orca Security remains committed to executing on a 100% channel-led go-to-market strategy.

“Raf is an exceptional addition to our executive leadership team,” said Gil Geron, co-founder and CEO of Orca Security. “Beyond his proven experience implementing high-performance go-to-market strategies, he shares our passion for making it easy for organizations to own the security of their cloud applications along the entire lifecycle. We look forward to working with him to ensure the success of our customers and partners.”

Chiodo brings over 25 years of sales and leadership experience in the technology industry, including SaaS, cybersecurity, cloud, infrastructure, and services. He joins Orca Security from Lacework, where he was responsible for the Americas go-to-market team including strategic, enterprise, and mid-market segments and helped scale its team and revenue significantly. Prior to Lacework, Chiodo was vice president, North America Storage, Platforms and Solutions at Dell Technologies with responsibility for more than $1.5B annual revenue. Chiodo also spent over 16 years at EMC in a variety of sales and leadership positions.

“My entire career has been focused on bringing disruptive, transformational technologies to market to help organizations in all sectors do more with their existing resources,” said Raf Chiodo. “Orca Security is no exception as it has pushed the boundaries of cloud security and AI more than any other company throughout its history of continuous innovation. The opportunity to help customers and partners leverage the platform to drive greater productivity and faster time to value is a tremendous one. I can’t wait to help lead Orca’s next phase of growth.”

Chiodo’s appointment is the latest exceptional addition to Orca Security’s leadership team. In October 2023, the company appointed Oded Edri as CFO and promoted Arie Teter to chief product officer. The executive-level moves come amidst significant company recognition over the past year, including the Forbes Cloud 100, the RedPoint InfraRed 100, the CNBC Disruptor 50 List for 2023, and the Forbes 2023 America’s Best Startup Employers list.

To learn more about Orca Security and to request a demo, please visit https://orca.security/demo/.

