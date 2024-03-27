Breaking cybersecurity news, news analysis, commentary, and other content from around the world, with an initial focus on the Middle East & Africa.
Attackers "encrypted" VNDirect's data in an attack that kept the broker offline for days.
March 27, 2024
VNDirect, one of Vietnam's largest brokerages, over the past few hours began the process of restoring its systems after a cyberattack last weekend that forced it to suspend trading transactions.
Few details have been disclosed about the cyberattack, but VNDirect's CEO said attackers encrypted the brokerage's data. "VNDirect was attacked by a group of professional hackers who encrypted our company data. We have now completed decrypting the blocked data and [are] starting to restore the system," Nguyen Vu Long, CEO of VNDirect told a local media outlet.
Meanwhile, a government financial official said the attack only affected VNDirect and no other financial organizations. "We do not see risk of contagion," Pham Hong Son, the vice chairman of Vietnam's State Securities Commission (SSC), told Reuters.
In a social media post, VNDirect described a four-stage process of restoration, starting with customer accounts, which is now complete, and followed by restoring floor trading and then its other financial services.
This is the latest high-profile cyber threat aimed at Vietnam's financial industry. Some 50 Vietnamese financial organizations were targeted in August 2022 with an Android Trojan dubbed GoldDigger.
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like
Building a Modern Endpoint Strategy for 2024 and BeyondMarch 27, 2024
Building a Modern Endpoint Strategy for 2024 and BeyondMarch 27, 2024
Guarding the Cloud: Top 5 Cloud Security Hacks and How You Can Avoid ThemApril 4, 2024
Cybersecurity Strategies for Small and Med Sized BusinessesApril 11, 2024
Defending Against Today's Threat Landscape with MDRApril 18, 2024
CYBERSECURITY’S HOTTEST NEW TECHNOLOGIES: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOWMarch 21, 2024
Black Hat Asia - April 16-19 - Learn MoreApril 16, 2024
CYBERSECURITY’S HOTTEST NEW TECHNOLOGIES: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOWMarch 21, 2024
Black Hat Asia - April 16-19 - Learn MoreApril 16, 2024