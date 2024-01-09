Sponsored By

Ransomware Gang Gives Toronto Zoo the Monkey BusinessRansomware Gang Gives Toronto Zoo the Monkey Business

As the investigation continues, the zoo reports that it does not store the credit card information of its guests.

Dark Reading Staff

January 9, 2024

1 Min Read
An orangutan monkeying around in the trees
Source: Francesco Puntiroli via Alamy Stock Photo

The Toronto Zoo has experienced a ransomware attack that's driving its admins bananas.

Or maybe not: The Zoo reported that the animals, habitat support, and care systems are safe and have not been affected by the breach. The zoo is also still open to guests under normal operations, and its website is still functioning as usual.

Even so, the zoo isn't monkeying around with its response: In a Jan. 8 notice on its website about the incident, which happened last week, it noted that it's still investigating the extent of the incident, alongside third-party cybersecurity experts and the City of Toronto's Chief Information Security Office.

The zoo also notably reported that it does not store any credit card information, meaning that the sensitive financial information of its patrons is likely not at risk.

"Unfortunately, these incidents are becoming more and more common and we are grateful we took steps over the past few years to upgrade our technology infrastructure," Toronto Zoo stated in its press release. "Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work through this incident."

This cyberattack comes just two months after the Toronto Library experienced its own cybersecurity incident, affecting certain services such as personal accounts, digital collections, and public computers.

Response times for zoo inquiries may be slower for the next few days, the press release said.

About the Author(s)

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading

Dark Reading is a leading cybersecurity media site.

See more from Dark Reading Staff
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Events
More Events

Editor's Choice

Google Chrome icon with the words "Google Chrome" above it next to a Mozilla FIrefox icon
Сloud Security
Attackers Abuse Google OAuth Endpoint to Hijack User SessionsAttackers Abuse Google OAuth Endpoint to Hijack User Sessions
byElizabeth Montalbano, Contributing Writer
Jan 2, 2024
5 Min Read
Note pad with text "This year I will" on top of wood desk with computer keyboard, smartphone, and pen
Cyber Risk
I Securely Resolve: CISOs, IT Security Leaders Share 2024 ResolutionsI Securely Resolve: CISOs, IT Security Leaders Share 2024 Resolutions
byNathan Eddy, Contributing Writer
Dec 29, 2023
7 Min Read
Illustration of symbolic representations of good and evil AI, an A with a halo and an I with devil horns and tail
Cybersecurity Operations
CISO Planning for 2024 May Struggle When It Comes to AICISO Planning for 2024 May Struggle When It Comes to AI
byJoan Goodchild, Contributing Writer
Jan 2, 2024
4 Min Read
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More Whitepapers
Events
More Events