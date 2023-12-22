Over the last four years, businesses have faced significant challenges characterized by increased frequency and severity of cyber threats. Ransomware attacks, when indexed to the first quarter of 2019, have increased globally by over 1,000% as of July 2023.

In a recent global survey of 3,000 decision-makers, Aon identified cyberattacks or data breaches as the No. 1 risk factor facing organizations today. It is undeniable: There are now more threats to fend off and increasingly more sophisticated teams behind them.

Once hesitant to allocate discretionary spend toward cybersecurity measures, organizations in the Middle East seem to have shifted their stance.

This is evident in the increasing number of companies engaging in contracts that mandate cyber insurance, reflecting a growing recognition of the importance of bolstering their digital defenses.

As cyber threats and ransomware attacks show no sign of slowing down, businesses should be mindful of how they can strengthen their cyber resilience. This journey requires a holistic, proactive approach that combines elements of risk identification, assessment, and mitigation, in addition to response readiness and recovery.

Identification

A combination of factors, including a thriving economy and high rates of digitization, means the Middle East is likely to continue attracting the attention of malicious actors from around the world. Cybercriminals or advanced persistent threat (APT) groups that often aim to disrupt private-public partnerships represent the largest potential hazard for companies domiciled in the region.

Given the region's reliance on critical infrastructure projects, collecting and examining data and insights that help inform the full range of impacts from cybersecurity and exposures should always be corporations' first port of call.

Mitigation

When navigating the complex landscape of cyber threats and ransomware, organizations must prioritize continuous testing and updating of their business-continuity and disaster-recovery plans. Adapting these plans to reflect changes in tools, technologies, procedures, and current business operations will be key to engendering cyber resilience.

Additionally, organizations must take a proactive approach. This not only involves the ongoing assessment of emerging threats by security and technology teams, but also the implementation of security controls specifically designed to mitigate the impact of ransomware attacks, especially those integral to critical infrastructure.

Organizationwide cyber-defense training is a critical component given individual risk. Discussions about improving technology stacks should also always be a part of the dialogue.

In the pursuit of holistic risk management, periodic risk quantification and development of risk-based heat maps serve as valuable strategies: scenario and attack-path analyses are essential to combating the often opaque nature of cyber-risk. These strategies ensure that cyber insurance remains a valuable component of the overall risk mitigation strategy, facilitating discussions around the return on security investment.

Response and Recovery

Resilience is met when organizations exhibit a dynamic and well-coordinated approach to cyber incidents. Beyond the multiple avenues toward mitigating risk, ensuring the performance of extended detection and response systems is paramount for the creation of a sustainable cyber strategy.

Responding to and recovering from cyber incidents is a complex task, requiring swift response, containment, and investigation efforts to obtain a complete understanding of financial and operational impacts.

Companies not only risk incurring financial losses, through fines and liability expenses, but also significant reputational risk that affects the organization's attractiveness to stakeholders and customers.

Raising the Gates

Organizations that succeed in implementing high standards of security controls and internal policies will stand out as trusted partners; evidencing preparedness is likely to make marginal gains in sales processes.

The Middle East region presents particular opportunities to malicious actors, so establishing enterprisewide engagement in implementing robust identification, mitigation, and recovery processes should be a priority.

The current macroeconomic environment means achieving the right levels of budget and investment in cybersecurity can be challenging. Despite findings that demonstrate a general increase in allocating resources towards safeguarding digital infrastructure, organizations must ensure any baseline investment is aligned with expert advice.

The potential compound impact of ransomware and data breaches is too large to underestimate, but the trajectory is positive. The ability of any organization to effectively counter risk hinges on its commitment to holistic risk management. And, as we increase our reliance on digital infrastructure, the significance of cybersecurity resilience has never been more important.