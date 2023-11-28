Slovenian Electrical Utility HSE Suffers Ransomware AttackSlovenian Electrical Utility HSE Suffers Ransomware Attack
The company's power production remains in operation, and authorities have been notified of the attack.
November 28, 2023
Holding Slovenske Elektrarne (HSE), a Slovenian power generation company, fell victim to a ransomware attack on Nov. 22 that compromised its systems but didn't disrupt power production.
The company regained control and was able to contain the attack on Nov. 24.
The National Office for Cyber Incidents at Si-CERT and the Ljubljana Police Administration were notified of the attack. The power company also worked with third-party experts to mitigate the effects of the attack and prevent the spread of the malware to other critical infrastructure systems in Slovenia.
No ransom has been demanded yet. The attack is believed to be the work of Rhysida ransomware gang, which offers its victims an email address to connect with the threat actors without making any financial demands. It's still unclear if HSE has made contact with Rhysida.
Disruption is limited to the Šoštanj Thermal Power Plants and the Velenje Coal Mine websites, according to a spokesperson, and HSE officials have claimed that the situation is under control.
