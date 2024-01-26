Series of Cyberattacks Hit Ukrainian Critical Infrastructure OrganizationsSeries of Cyberattacks Hit Ukrainian Critical Infrastructure Organizations
It's unclear if the attacks — which hit oil and gas, postal service, transport safety, and railway organizations in the nation — were related.
January 26, 2024
Several Ukrainian critical infrastructure entities — including the country’s largest state-owned oil and gas company, Naftogaz — were hit in cyberattacks this week.
Naftogaz reported that malicious actors attacked its data center, and that its specialists are looking to resolve the issue. Ukraine's cybersecurity agency is reportedly investigating the issue as well, though it has not provided details about the cyberattack.
The CEO of Ukrposhta, Ukraine's national postal service provider, said that its postal operating services were disrupted after attackers hit the network infrastructure of its partners.
DSBT, a transport safety agency in Ukraine, also reported a cyberattack that disrupted its website operation and cargo delivery system.
Lastly, Ukrzaliznytsia, Ukraine's state railway, experienced attacks that halted its services and suspended online ticket sales for its electric multiple-unit train to individuals in Kyiv.
The person or group behind the attacks is unknown, and it's unclear if the cyberattacks are connected. However, a Russian group known as the National Cyber Army claimed the attack on the DSBT system.
