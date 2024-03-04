Sponsored By

Seoul Spies Say North Korea Hackers Stole Semiconductor Secrets

DPRK is using cyberattacks to steal designs and other data from South Korean microchip manufacturers, according to the National Intelligence Service.

Dark Reading Staff

March 4, 2024

1 Min Read
Computer chip with map of south korea
Siource: Olekcii Mach via Alamy Stock Photo

North Korean hackers stole South Korean microchip manufacturing technology secrets, prompting the National Intelligence Service (NIS) in Seoul to call for better cyber defenses.

Reports say the NIS accused North Korean cybercrime groups of compromising the servers of two separate microchip manufacturers in South Korea and stealing semiconductor designs and facility photos.

"We believe that North Korea might possibly be preparing to produce its own semiconductors in the face of difficulties in procuring them due to sanctions," the NIS reportedly said in a statement.

