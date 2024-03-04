Seoul Spies Say North Korea Hackers Stole Semiconductor Secrets

North Korean hackers stole South Korean microchip manufacturing technology secrets, prompting the National Intelligence Service (NIS) in Seoul to call for better cyber defenses.

Reports say the NIS accused North Korean cybercrime groups of compromising the servers of two separate microchip manufacturers in South Korea and stealing semiconductor designs and facility photos.

"We believe that North Korea might possibly be preparing to produce its own semiconductors in the face of difficulties in procuring them due to sanctions," the NIS reportedly said in a statement.