After Xerox cybersecurity personnel discovered the breach, they brought in third-party experts to investigate.

Dark Reading Staff

January 3, 2024

Xerox Square building and logo view from the street
Source: Michael Ventura via Alamy Stock Photo

Xerox Business Solutions, a subsidiary of Xerox, experienced a "cyber security incident," according to a press release from the company.

The cyber incident's scope was limited to XBS in the US and has now been contained after initially being discovered by Xerox cybersecurity personnel.

Xerox Corp. makes office and production printers, projectors, scanners, and a variety of other office equipment.

Though Xerox said neither XBS nor Xerox corporate data and operations were impacted, an investigation by a third-party cybersecurity firm has led Xerox to believe that personal information was accessed in the breach.

The company has not released any information as to who the threat actors were, but ransomware gang INC Ransom added Xerox to its list of victims on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"While it remains unclear whether Xerox is in negotiations with INC Ransom, the removal of their leaked documents implies ongoing discussion may be taking place. Given that data exfiltration claims were made by the ransomware group, the company is likely scrambling to safeguard not only themselves but their customers," noted Darren Williams, CEO and founder of BlackFog, in an emailed statement to Dark Reading. "Negotiating with cybercriminals is highly discouraged and should be avoided at all costs."

Xerox said it plans to notify all individuals whose personal information had been compromised in the breach.

