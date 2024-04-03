Effective Rhadamanthys phishing campaign spoofs nonexistent "Federal Bureau of Transportation" to compromise recipients, analysts discover.

Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading

April 3, 2024

1 Min Read
oil platform in North Sea
Source: Frode Koppang via Alamy Stock Photo

An updated version of the Rhadamanthys malware-as-a-service (MaaS) is being deployed against oil and gas companies, using an effective new lure with a concerning amount of success.

Cofense has been tracking the campaign, which uses emails and a PDF file disguised as communications from the "Federal Bureau of Transportation," according to a new flash alert from the email security analysts. No such bureau exists, and may be a mashup of the Department of Transportation and the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, an purview.

"It is not clear as to why this specific sector is [being targeted], but the campaign in its current form could be relevant in most sectors if threat actors decided to change targets," the Cofense alert explained. "While the campaign was actively sending emails, it was successfully reaching targets at an alarming rate."

The campaign appeared just days after the LockBit takedown in February, the analysts said. The latest version of Rhadamanthys, 5.0, was updated earlier in 2024 with improvements to its evasion and data stealing capabilities, Cofense added.

The phishing emails are also carefully crafted, the researchers pointed out. The phishers crafted multiple, provocative subject lines like, "Notification: Incident Involving Your Vehicle," and "Attention Needed: Your Vehicle's Collision."

"As peculiar as it might seem to use vehicle incidents as a phishing lure, the threat actor(s) here put immense effort to ensure that their emails along with the infection chain target recipient's emotions," Cofense added. "Each email body and subject are both different than the next, but they can be summarized by notifying an employee of a car incident through an employer notification, possible legal actions, or even a notice of contacting law enforcement."

About the Author(s)

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading

Dark Reading is a leading cybersecurity media site.

See more from Dark Reading Staff
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Events
More Events

Editor's Choice

Red telephone receivers haning upside down from their cords
Cyberattacks & Data Breaches
Don't Answer the Phone: Inside a Real-Life Vishing AttackDon't Answer the Phone: Inside a Real-Life Vishing Attack
byElizabeth Montalbano, Contributing Writer
Mar 20, 2024
10 Min Read
zero trust networks
Cybersecurity Operations
6 CISO Takeaways From the NSA's Zero-Trust Guidance6 CISO Takeaways From the NSA's Zero-Trust Guidance
byRobert Lemos, Contributing Writer
Mar 15, 2024
5 Min Read
A hand holding a tablet device with a hologram of a digital brain floating above it
Сloud Security
ML Model Repositories: The Next Big Supply Chain Attack TargetML Model Repositories: The Next Big Supply Chain Attack Target
byJai Vijayan, Contributing Writer
Mar 18, 2024
4 Min Read
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More Whitepapers
Events
More Events