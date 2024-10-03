Breaking cybersecurity news, news analysis, commentary, and other content from around the world, with an initial focus on the Middle East & Africa and the Asia Pacific

China-Backed APT Group Culling Thai Government Data

CeranaKeeper is bombarding Southeast Asia with data exfiltration attacks via file-sharing services such as Pastebin, OneDrive, and GitHub, researchers say.

Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading

October 3, 2024

1 Min Read
Chinese flag draped over surveillance camera
Source: Antonio Gill via Alamy Stock Photo

An emergent China-aligned threat actor called CeranaKeeper has orchestrated a massive data exfiltration effort across Southeast Asia, most recently launching a barrage of cyberattacks against government institutions of Thailand.

The group has been working since early 2022, according to ESET researchers. Analysis showed CeranaKeeper was using components common with the known Chinese-backed APT group Mustang Panda, in addition to fresh tools for undermining legitimate file-sharing services, including Pastebin, Dropbox, OneDrive, and GitHub.

"Based on our findings, we decided to track this activity cluster as the work of a separate threat actor," a new ESET report said. "The numerous occurrences of the string [Bb]ectrl in the code of the group's tools inspired us to name it CeranaKeeper; it is a wordplay between the words beekeeper and the bee species Apis Cerana, or the Asian honey bee."

CeranaKeeper broke into Thai government systems through a brute-force attack against a local area network domain control server in mid-2023, ESET said. From there the group was able to get privileged access, deploy the Toneshell backdoor and a credential dumping tool, and also abuse a legitimate Avast driver to disable security protections.

Once comfortably in the network, the group began a massive data harvesting effort, ESET observed.

The group is "relentless," rapidly evolving, and nimble, ESET warned.

"The operators write and rewrite their toolset as needed by their operations and react rather quickly to keep avoiding detection," ESET added. "This group's goal is to harvest as many files as possible and it develops specific components to that end."

The Chinese government uses APT groups like Mustang Panda and CeranaKeeper to support government activities through espionage and other cybercrimes.

Read more about:

DR Global Asia Pacific

About the Author

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading

Dark Reading is a leading cybersecurity media site.

See more from Dark Reading Staff
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Events
More Events

Editor's Choice

profile of a human head rendered in computer chip patterns
Cyber Risk
Shadow AI, Data Exposure Plague Workplace Chatbot UseShadow AI, Data Exposure Plague Workplace Chatbot Use
byTara Seals, Managing Editor, News, Dark Reading
Sep 30, 2024
6 Min Read
Seven pawns; one is blue and in front of the others
Cyberattacks & Data Breaches
Top Allies for Executives & Boards to Leverage During a Cyber CrisisTop Allies for Executives & Boards to Leverage During a Cyber Crisis
byChris Crummey
Sep 27, 2024
5 Min Read
Screen covered with multi-colored postits, each one with a password written on it.
Identity & Access Management Security
NIST Drops Password Complexity, Mandatory Reset RulesNIST Drops Password Complexity, Mandatory Reset Rules
byEdge Editors
Sep 25, 2024
2 Min Read
Reports
More Reports
Webinars
More Webinars
White Papers
More Whitepapers
Events
More Events