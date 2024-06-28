Landmark Admin, LLC Provides Notice of Data Privacy Incident

PRESS RELEASE

BROWNWOOD, Texas, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Landmark Admin, LLC ("Landmark"), is providing notice of a recent data security incident. Landmark is a third-party administrator for life insurance carriers and may have received certain personal information from producers, insureds, policy owners or policy beneficiaries for insurance policies which Landmark administered.

What Happened?

On or about May 13, 2024, Landmark detected suspicious activity on its system and later learned that an unauthorized third party accessed its network. Upon discovery of this incident, Landmark immediately disconnected indicated systems and remote access to the network and promptly engaged a specialized third-party cybersecurity firm and IT personnel to assist with securing the environment, as well as to conduct a comprehensive forensic investigation to determine the nature and scope of the incident. While the forensic investigation remains ongoing, Landmark found evidence to suggest some of its files may have been compromised by an unauthorized third-party.

Based on these findings, Landmark began reviewing the affected systems to identify the specific individuals and the types of information that may have been compromised.

What Information Was Impacted?

The following information may have been subject to unauthorized access: first name/initial and last name; address; Social Security number; tax identification number; driver's license number/state-issued identification card; passport number; financial account number; medical information; date of birth; health insurance policy number; and life and annuity policy information.

The information varies by individual. Affected individuals will be notified by mail of information that was impacted.

What Remediation Measures Were Taken?

Landmark takes the privacy and security of personal information seriously. Since the discovery, Landmark moved quickly to investigate and secure its systems. Landmark has taken steps to further enhance its network security, and took steps, and will continue to take steps, to mitigate the risk of future harm.

What Steps Can Individuals Take?

Landmark encourages everyone to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft by reviewing their account statements and monitoring their credit reports for any suspicious activity. Individuals can obtain free copies of their credit reports by going to the following website: www.annualcreditreport.com or by calling them toll-free at 1-877-322-8228. (Hearing impaired consumers can access their TDD service at 1-877-730-4204.)

You can also obtain more information from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) about identity theft and ways to protect yourself. The FTC has an identity theft hotline: 877-438-4338; TTY: 1-866-653-4261. They also provide information on-line at www.ftc.gov/idtheft.

Other Important Information:

If you have questions about the Incident not addressed in this notice please call the help line at 1-844-428-5109 and representatives are available for 90 days from the date of this letter to assist you between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, Monday through Friday excluding U.S. holidays.

Landmark sincerely regrets any concern or inconvenience this matter may cause and remains dedicated to ensuring the privacy and security of all information in our control.