Some 33,000 small and medium-size businesses in Israel experienced some form of cyberattack last year, with 7,000 suffering major damage.

New data from the Small and Medium Business Agency at the Israeli Ministry of Economy and Industry shows that 5% of surveyed businesses reported they had suffered some form of cyberattack.

The smallest businesses — with five to 20 employees — were hit the most, as well as businesses in the industrial sector.

Businesses in the field of commerce reported the fewest attacks (3%), according to local reports.