Israeli Government: Smallest of SMBs Hit Hardest in Cyberattacks

Companies with fewer than 20 employees suffered the largest number of attacks among small to midsize businesses, according to Israel's Small and Medium Business Agency.

Dark Reading Staff

January 29, 2024

A black keyboard with the Israeli flag as key
Source: Hakan Gider via Alamy Stock Photo

Some 33,000 small and medium-size businesses in Israel experienced some form of cyberattack last year, with 7,000 suffering major damage.

New data from the Small and Medium Business Agency at the Israeli Ministry of Economy and Industry shows that 5% of surveyed businesses reported they had suffered some form of cyberattack.

The smallest businesses — with five to 20 employees — were hit the most, as well as businesses in the industrial sector.

Businesses in the field of commerce reported the fewest attacks (3%), according to local reports.

DR Global Middle East & Africa

Dark Reading Staff

