A CEO at an Israeli company has hired a network of offensive cyber hackers from around the world to counter anti-Israel online activity.

Doron Amir, CEO of CyTaka, a cybersecurity awareness and training firm, said he recruited the hackers to target the distribution of disinformation and offensive cyber operations that fund terrorist organizations.

In an interview with the Jerusalem Post, Amir said while Israeli law restricts private cyber companies from attacking international cyber systems, he is leveraging attackers from other nations who are "operating within legal frameworks."

Amir said permitting people to engage in offensive cyber operations, alongside proper supervision and accountability, would deter cyberattacks. He noted that he is receiving support and assistance from senior cybersecurity industry figures for this effort, even from countries that forbid any association with Israel.

Amir believes offensive cyber operations are justified for private companies and individuals, as they "would create a deterrent against cyberattacks."

The concept of hacking back has often caused skepticism among professionals and researchers, with experts from companies like Rapid7 characterizing it as "extremely troubling" as it is not possible "to provide sufficient oversight or accountability to make private-sector hack back viable without negative consequences."

CyTaka had not responded to a request for further comments at time of this posting.