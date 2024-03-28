Breaking cybersecurity news, news analysis, commentary, and other content from around the world, with an initial focus on the Middle East & Africa.

The malicious actor used Slack channels as an exfiltration point to upload the stolen data.

Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading

March 28, 2024

1 Min Read
Indian flag with a bunch of green binary code on top of it
Source: ADragan via Shutterstock

India's government agencies and energy companies are facing a new threat in the form of an espionage campaign using an open source information stealer.

"HackBrowersData," a modified information stealer, can collect user login credentials, cookies, and browser history, according to researchers at EclecticIQ, a Dutch cybersecurity firm. The researchers discovered the information stealer through a phishing email disguised as an invitation from the Indian Air Force. 

According to the researchers, the threat actor used Slack channels to upload the stolen internal documents, emails, and browser data after the information stealer was executed. Each of the Slack channels the threat actor used was named "FlightNight," leading the researchers to dub the intrusion "Operation FlightNight."

Indian government entities responsible for IT governance, national defense, and electronic communications have been targeted. The bad actors also went after financial documents, personal identifiable information (PII), and oil and gas drilling data of the energy companies.

"In total, the actor exfiltrated 8.81 GB of data, leading analysts to assess with medium confidence that the data could aid further intrusions into the Indian government's infrastructure," the researchers wrote in a blog post.

EclecticIQ has since shared its research with Indian authorities to help support victims of these attacks.

About the Author(s)

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading

Dark Reading is a leading cybersecurity media site.

See more from Dark Reading Staff
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Events
More Events

Editor's Choice

Red telephone receivers haning upside down from their cords
Cyberattacks & Data Breaches
Don't Answer the Phone: Inside a Real-Life Vishing AttackDon't Answer the Phone: Inside a Real-Life Vishing Attack
byElizabeth Montalbano, Contributing Writer
Mar 20, 2024
10 Min Read
zero trust networks
Cybersecurity Operations
6 CISO Takeaways From the NSA's Zero-Trust Guidance6 CISO Takeaways From the NSA's Zero-Trust Guidance
byRobert Lemos, Contributing Writer
Mar 15, 2024
5 Min Read
A hand holding a tablet device with a hologram of a digital brain floating above it
Сloud Security
ML Model Repositories: The Next Big Supply Chain Attack TargetML Model Repositories: The Next Big Supply Chain Attack Target
byJai Vijayan, Contributing Writer
Mar 18, 2024
4 Min Read
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More Whitepapers
Events
More Events