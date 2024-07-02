Human Technology Inc. — Notification of Data Breach

PRESS RELEASE

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On or about March 14, 2024, through March 15, 2024, Human Technology Inc., and its affiliates, Greer Orthotics & Prosthetics, Inc., Murphy's Orthopedic & Footcare, Inc., and Hi-Tech Prosthetics & Orthotics, Inc., ("Human Technology and its affiliates") suffered a data security incident. Human Technology and its affiliates became aware of this suspicious activity within its environment on March 15, 2024.

Maintaining the confidentiality, privacy, and security of information in our care is important to us and therefore upon becoming aware of this activity, Human Technology and its affiliates promptly launched an investigation into the matter and engaged forensic computer specialists to determine the nature and scope of the incident. Law enforcement was also notified. This investigation was completed on or about May 31, 2024.

Based upon the investigation, it was determined that an unauthorized actor gained access to Human Technology and its affiliates computer system. Information potentially impacted includes: Contact information (such as first and last name, address, date of birth), Medical Information, Health Insurance Information, SSN, Driver's License or State ID, Passport Number, Tax ID, Payment Card Number, Payment Card Expiration Date, Account Number and Routing Number.

At this time, we are not aware of any identity theft or fraud caused by the incident, however, out of an abundance of caution, Human Technology and its affiliates has notified those individuals whose sensitive data may have been accessed by the unauthorized actor. Human Technology and its affiliates mailed a notification letter offering identity theft protection and credit monitoring services at no cost to impacted individuals on June 28, 2024.

Privacy and security are our priorities. Human Technology and its affiliates have taken additional steps to reinforce policies and practices and implement additional safeguards, including EDR monitoring, in an effort to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

There are steps that individuals can take to protect themselves if they believe their information may have been impacted by the incident. If a notification letter has been received, please read the letter closely and take advantage of the complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection services. Please be on the lookout and monitor the explanation of benefits statements from health plan and health care providers as well as bank and credit card statements, credit reports, and tax returns to check for unfamiliar activity. Report suspicious activity immediately to health plans, doctors, financial institutions and law enforcement.

For the benefit of those individuals impacted, Human Technology and its affiliates has established a dedicated Call Center to offer information to people who believe they may be impacted. Individuals may call the toll-free Call Center at (866)-528-4805. The call center will be available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Central Time.

SOURCE Human Technology Inc.