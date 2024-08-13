Breaking cybersecurity news, news analysis, commentary, and other content from around the world, with an initial focus on the Middle East & Africa.

Gold Mining Company Struck by Ransomware Attack

Australia's Evolution Mining said its IT systems were infected with ransomware in an Aug. 8 cyber incident.

Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading

August 13, 2024

1 Min Read
A fine gold bar
Source: incamerastock via Alamy Stock Photo

Australian gold miner Evolution Mining Ltd. is currently digging out of a ransomware infection that hit its IT systems on Aug. 8.

In a brief statement issued this week, the company said it appears the ransomware attack has been "contained" and that it does not expect "material impact on operations." Evolution Mining did not provide additional details about the scope or nature of the attack, nor whether any data had been leaked.

"The Company has been working with its external cyber forensic experts to investigate the incident," read a statement issued by the mining company. "Based on work to date, the Company believes the incident is now contained. The incident has been proactively managed with a focus on protecting the health, safety and privacy of people, together with the Company’s systems and data. The Company does not anticipate any material impact on operations."

Another mining firm, Australia Northern Minerals Ltd., suffered a cyberattack in June of this year, in which sensitive employee data was compromised.

Australia has been ratcheting up its cybersecurity laws and regulations in the wake of several high-profile cyberattacks, including an attack late last year that disrupted operations at four major ports in the country.

About the Author

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading

Dark Reading is a leading cybersecurity media site.

See more from Dark Reading Staff
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Events
More Events

Editor's Choice

Windows blue screen of death
Vulnerabilities & Threats
CLFS Bug Crashes Even Updated Windows 10, 11 SystemsCLFS Bug Crashes Even Updated Windows 10, 11 Systems
byNate Nelson, Contributing Writer
Aug 12, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
Cybersecurity Operations
CrowdStrike Tries to Patch Things Up With Cybersecurity IndustryCrowdStrike Tries to Patch Things Up With Cybersecurity Industry
byDark Reading Staff
Aug 12, 2024
3 Min Read
The word "ransomware" in black like it was stamped on and under it a red padlock next to a gold coin with the Bitcoin symbol on it
Cyberattacks & Data Breaches
FBI Shuts Down Dozens of Radar/Dispossessor Ransomware ServersFBI Shuts Down Dozens of Radar/Dispossessor Ransomware Servers
byElizabeth Montalbano, Contributing Writer
Aug 13, 2024
3 Min Read
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More Whitepapers
Events
More Events