Gold Mining Company Struck by Ransomware Attack

Australian gold miner Evolution Mining Ltd. is currently digging out of a ransomware infection that hit its IT systems on Aug. 8.

In a brief statement issued this week, the company said it appears the ransomware attack has been "contained" and that it does not expect "material impact on operations." Evolution Mining did not provide additional details about the scope or nature of the attack, nor whether any data had been leaked.

"The Company has been working with its external cyber forensic experts to investigate the incident," read a statement issued by the mining company. "Based on work to date, the Company believes the incident is now contained. The incident has been proactively managed with a focus on protecting the health, safety and privacy of people, together with the Company’s systems and data. The Company does not anticipate any material impact on operations."

Another mining firm, Australia Northern Minerals Ltd., suffered a cyberattack in June of this year, in which sensitive employee data was compromised.

Australia has been ratcheting up its cybersecurity laws and regulations in the wake of several high-profile cyberattacks, including an attack late last year that disrupted operations at four major ports in the country.