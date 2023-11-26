Sponsored By

General Electric, DARPA Hack Claims Raise National Security ConcernsGeneral Electric, DARPA Hack Claims Raise National Security Concerns

Weapons systems data, AI research, and other classified information may be up for sale, not to mention access to other government agencies.

Becky Bracken, Editor, Dark Reading

November 26, 2023

2 Min Read
Top-secret documents
Source: ronstik via Alamy Stock Photo

General Electric and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) have reportedly been breached, according to claims on the Dark Web that the organizations' highly sensitive stolen data is up for sale.

A screen capture from the Dark Web ad shows a threat actor named IntelBroker selling access credentials, DARPA-related military information, SQL files, and more.

GE confirmed to Dark Reading its knowledge of stolen data that's up for sale and that it's investigating the issue.

"We are aware of claims made by a bad actor regarding GE data and are investigating these claims," according to a GE spokesperson. "We will take appropriate measures to help protect the integrity of our systems."

GE, DARPA Data at Stake

GE and DARPA have been coordinating on a number of cutting-edge research initiatives over the years that could be attractive targets for cyberattacks, according to Rosa Smothers, a former CIA cyber threat analyst and current KnowBe4 vice president.

"DARPA has been collaborating with GE on various projects over the years — for example, non-drug treatments for diabetes and the development of mobile systems for creating DNA and RNA-based vaccines," Smothers says. "One collaboration of particular interest is the MIND [Monitoring & Inspection Device] project, which aims to improve the network security of crucial information systems. Perhaps ironically, this particular venture was initiated in response to an increased number of security breaches."

Contrast Security's Tom Kellermann says that DARPA's data stores, worryingly, also include classified information on weapons programs, as well as artificial intelligence (AI) research.

Follow-on Attacks on Federal Agencies?

Beyond classified information falling into adversaries' hands, experts have expressed worry about follow-on cyberattacks being launched with stolen GE credentials.

"I am very concerned that GE's environment is being used to conduct island hopping into federal agencies," Kellermann said, in a statement. "IntelBroker is notorious for selling access to compromised systems. I would assume the Chinese and Russians are already in."

IntelBroker has already pulled off a number of high-profile cyberattacks and should be considered a serious threat, particularly by government agencies, according to Darren Williams, CEO and founder of BlackFog.

"Data related to the government is highly prized, so companies in collaboration with government agencies need to be reminded that they also have a responsibility to protect that data from exfiltration and malicious use," Williams said, in a statement.

Making matters more dangerous, the threat actors claimed they accessed GE's development environment.

"Since the breach occurred in the development environment runtime security must be immediately implemented in conjunction with expansive threat hunting to identify the backdoor," Kellermann added. "This breach has serious national security implications."

About the Author(s)

Becky Bracken, Editor, Dark Reading

Becky Bracken, Editor, Dark Reading

See more from Becky Bracken, Editor, Dark Reading
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe
More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Events
More Events

Editor's Choice

Silhouette of boats and people swimming at sunset, Phillipines
Cyberattacks & Data Breaches
Amid Military Buildup, China Deploys Mustang Panda in the PhilippinesAmid Military Buildup, China Deploys Mustang Panda in the Philippines
byNate Nelson, Contributing Writer
Nov 20, 2023
3 Min Read
Spiders
Threat Intelligence
Scattered Spider Casino Hackers Evade Arrest in Plain SightScattered Spider Casino Hackers Evade Arrest in Plain Sight
byBecky Bracken, Editor, Dark Reading
Nov 17, 2023
4 Min Read
Security and Exchange Commission website
Cyber Risk
Hackers Weaponize SEC Disclosure Rules Against Corporate TargetsHackers Weaponize SEC Disclosure Rules Against Corporate Targets
byNate Nelson, Contributing Writer
Nov 17, 2023
3 Min Read
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More Whitepapers
Events
More Events