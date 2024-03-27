PRESS RELEASE

MONTREAL, March 26, 2024 (Newswire.com) — Flare, a global leader in Threat Exposure Management, announced today its acquisition of Foretrace, a U.S.-based data exposure company renowned for its adept team and its unique Total ReconTM detection engine.

This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Flare's journey since being founded in 2017 and comes at a time when the Montreal-based company is celebrating triple-digit year-over-year growth in 2023. The deal is believed to be among the first M&As in the Threat Exposure Management (TEM) space since it was first coined by Gartner in 2022.

"Bringing Foretrace into the Flare family further broadens our capabilities for collecting emergent threat data while also deepening our expertise, ensuring that we can be in a great position to lead the way in TEM," said Norman Menz, CEO of Flare. "This acquisition is a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence, as we empower organizations to navigate the threat landscape with confidence and precision."

The increasing volume and variety of external threat exposures means that organizations are more challenged than ever before with effectively identifying, prioritizing, and mitigating risks across the attack surface. Foretrace’s technology enables improved correlation and contextualization of threat exposure data with generative AI systems trained to provide assistance for users in threat investigations. Adding these improvements to Flare’s platform - which amalgamates the coverage of previously siloed technology solutions such as cyber threat intelligence, attack surface management, and digital risk protection - promises to deliver better outcomes for customers looking to build out TEM programs.

As part of the deal, Flare also announced that Foretrace founding executives Nick Ascoli and Matt Mosley will be joining the company as Senior Product Strategist and VP of Strategic Partnerships respectively. In addition to founding Foretrace, Ascoli is a decorated cybersecurity innovator who has published several open-source tools and has presented research at Blackhat, Defcon, GrrCON, SANS, BSides, and other conferences on topics including data leaks, attack surface management, and reconnaissance. Matt Mosley brings three decades of diverse experience in cyber security leadership roles, most notably as VP of Product Management at Cyren, VP of Products at Devo, and CPO and CISO dual roles at PIXM.

"We are thrilled about joining forces with Flare," said Mosley. "Together, we are poised to set new standards in threat exposure management, leveraging our combined expertise and innovative technologies to deliver unprecedented value to our customers. We are eager to embark on this exciting new chapter with the Flare team."

Ascoli added, “At its core, Threat Exposure Management is about applying an adversarial lens to external threats. This was a big part of my mission when I founded Foretrace, and I couldn’t be more excited to continue it with Flare.”

For more information about Flare’s innovative solutions and its impactful collaboration with Foretrace, please visit https://flare.io.

About Flare

Flare is at the forefront of Threat Exposure Management, delivering AI-driven solutions that provide comprehensive, real-time threat analysis and remediation. With its advanced technology, Flare offers a proactive approach to cybersecurity, scanning the online world, including the clear and dark web, to identify, prioritize, and address potential threats swiftly and efficiently. For more information, visit https://flare.io.