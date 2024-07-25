Feds Warn of North Korean Cyberattacks on US Critical Infrastructure

A long-known cyber-espionage group working on behalf of North Korea's foreign intelligence service is systematically stealing technical information and intellectual property from organizations in the US and other countries to advance its own nuclear and military programs.

The group — which security vendors track variously as Andariel, Silent Chollima, Onyx Sleet, and Stonefly — is using ransomware attacks on US health care entities to fund the campaign, the US government warned this week.

A Clear and Present Danger

In a joint advisory, the FBI, the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the National Security Agency (NSA), and others identified the threat actor as primarily targeting defense, aerospace, nuclear, and engineering organizations in the US, Japan, South Korea, and India. "The authoring agencies believe the group and the cyber techniques remain an ongoing threat to various industry sectors worldwide," the advisory noted.

Meanwhile, the US government offered a $10 million reward under the State Department's Rewards for Justice program for information leading to the arrest of Rim Jong Hyok, whom it believes is a key player in the malicious cyber activity. In tandem, the US Justice Department indicted Jong Hyok on charges related to his involvement in Andariel attacks on multiple US entities, including NASA and two US Air Force bases.

The information that Andariel is pursuing in its current campaign is broad and varied. From defense organizations, the adversary has been stealing information pertaining to heavy and light tanks, self-propelled howitzers, combat ships, autonomous underwater vehicles, and other equipment. Aerospace companies are being targeted for information on everything from fighter aircraft, missiles, and missile defense systems to radars and nano-satellite technology. The goal with attacks on organizations in the nuclear sector is to gather data in areas like uranium processing and enrichment, material waste, and storage. And with engineering firms, the threat actor's focus is on shipbuilding, robotics, additive manufacturing, 3D printing, and other technologies.

"The authoring agencies encourage critical infrastructure organizations to apply patches for vulnerabilities in a timely manner, protect web servers from web shells, monitor endpoints for malicious activities, and strengthen authentication and remote access protections," the advisory said.

Well-Known Threat Actor

Andariel has been active for several years. Researchers at Google's Mandiant who track the group as APT45 believe it has been operational since at least 2009. Microsoft, which tracks the threat actor as OnyxSleet, says it first spotted the group in 2014. Over the years, researchers have tied the group to numerous information stealing campaigns and destructive attacks on organizations in more than a dozen critical sectors, including defense, aerospace, energy, financial services, transportation, and health care. Many of its attacks have targeted South Korean entitities.

In a report that coincided with the US government warning this week, Mandiant said it had observed APT45 gradually launching more financially motivated attacks — like ransomware attacks — in recent years, even as it has continued with its cyber espionage mission. "APT45 is one of North Korea’s longest running cyber operators, and the group's activity mirrors the regime's geopolitical priorities even as operations have shifted from classic cyber espionage against government and defense entities to include healthcare and crop science," Mandiant said.

Microsoft also released an update on the North Korean actor this week and has observed Onyx Sleet actors recently switch from spear-phishing as a way to gain initial access to using vulnerability exploits. But otherwise, its tradecraft has remained largely unchanged, Microsoft said. "Onyx Sleet has used the same tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) over extended periods, suggesting the threat actor views its tradecraft as effective."

The US government advisory described Andariel as looking for and exploiting multiple well-known vulnerabilities to gain initial access to target networks in its recent attacks. Vulnerabilities that the group has been exploiting in its attacks include the Log4Shell flaw (CVE-2021-44228) in Apache's Log4j software; CVE-2023-46604, a maximum severity bug in Apache ActiveMQ server technology; CVE-2023-34362, a widely exploited remote code execution flaw in Progress Software's MOVEIt file transfer technology; and a similar flaw in Fortra's GoAnywhere software (CVE-2023-0669).

In all, the joint advisory listed 41 CVEs that Andariel actors have exploited to break into target networks as part of its cyberespionage campaign. Of that, 16 were vulnerabilities that various vendors disclosed last year. The oldest flaw in the list is from 2017 — CVE-2017-4946 — a privilege escalation bug in VMWare's V4H and V4PA desktop agents.

Once they gain access to a network, Andariel actors typically use a variety of custom tools and malware to establish remote access, enable lateral movement, and steal data, the advisory said, listing nearly two dozen of them. The tools "include functionality for executing arbitrary commands, keylogging, screenshots, listing files and directories, browser history retrieval, process snooping, creating and writing to files, capturing network connections, and uploading content to command and control," the advisory said. "The tools allow the actors to maintain access to the victim system, with each implant having a designated C2 node."

The advisory describes in detail other tactics, techniques, and procedures that Andariel actors have employed in recent attacks so organizations in the group's crosshairs can take protective measures. It also provides indicators of compromise that organizations can use to check for signs of the threat actor's presence on their network and systems.