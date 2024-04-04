Breaking cybersecurity news, news analysis, commentary, and other content from around the world, with an initial focus on the Middle East & Africa.

Tokyo-based eyeglass and medical lens-maker Hoya said the attack has halted production processes in some locations as well as an ordering system for some of its products.

Dark Reading Staff, Dark Reading

April 4, 2024

1 Min Read
Broken eyeglasses
Source: ronstik via Alamy Stock Photo

Japanese lens manufacturer Hoya is investigating a cyber incident that has disrupted several manufacturing sites as well as an ordering system this week.

Hoya, one of the world's largest lens-makers, manufactures eyeglasses lenses, contact lenses, intraocular lenses, and endoscopic and other medical equipment lenses.

In an update posted on its website today, the company disclosed that it spotted the incident affecting central IT operations and several facilities on March 30 after a system failure. While Hoya did not identify the type of cyberattack, the company said it was likely the result of "unauthorized access" to its systems.

"While the full effects, extent and nature of the incident continue to be investigated, the systems for some production plants and the ordering system for several products have been affected," Hoya said in a statement issued today. "We are also investigating whether any confidential or personal information held by the Company has been compromised or accessed by third parties, but the full analysis is expected to take a considerable number of days."

About the Author(s)

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading Staff

Dark Reading

Dark Reading is a leading cybersecurity media site.

See more from Dark Reading Staff
Keep up with the latest cybersecurity threats, newly discovered vulnerabilities, data breach information, and emerging trends. Delivered daily or weekly right to your email inbox.
Subscribe

You May Also Like

More Insights
Webinars
More Webinars
Events
More Events

Editor's Choice

Red telephone receivers haning upside down from their cords
Cyberattacks & Data Breaches
Don't Answer the Phone: Inside a Real-Life Vishing AttackDon't Answer the Phone: Inside a Real-Life Vishing Attack
byElizabeth Montalbano, Contributing Writer
Mar 20, 2024
10 Min Read
zero trust networks
Cybersecurity Operations
6 CISO Takeaways From the NSA's Zero-Trust Guidance6 CISO Takeaways From the NSA's Zero-Trust Guidance
byRobert Lemos, Contributing Writer
Mar 15, 2024
5 Min Read
A hand holding a tablet device with a hologram of a digital brain floating above it
Сloud Security
ML Model Repositories: The Next Big Supply Chain Attack TargetML Model Repositories: The Next Big Supply Chain Attack Target
byJai Vijayan, Contributing Writer
Mar 18, 2024
4 Min Read
Reports
More Reports
White Papers
More Whitepapers
Events
More Events