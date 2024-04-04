Breaking cybersecurity news, news analysis, commentary, and other content from around the world, with an initial focus on the Middle East & Africa.
Tokyo-based eyeglass and medical lens-maker Hoya said the attack has halted production processes in some locations as well as an ordering system for some of its products.
April 4, 2024
Japanese lens manufacturer Hoya is investigating a cyber incident that has disrupted several manufacturing sites as well as an ordering system this week.
Hoya, one of the world's largest lens-makers, manufactures eyeglasses lenses, contact lenses, intraocular lenses, and endoscopic and other medical equipment lenses.
In an update posted on its website today, the company disclosed that it spotted the incident affecting central IT operations and several facilities on March 30 after a system failure. While Hoya did not identify the type of cyberattack, the company said it was likely the result of "unauthorized access" to its systems.
"While the full effects, extent and nature of the incident continue to be investigated, the systems for some production plants and the ordering system for several products have been affected," Hoya said in a statement issued today. "We are also investigating whether any confidential or personal information held by the Company has been compromised or accessed by third parties, but the full analysis is expected to take a considerable number of days."
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like
Guarding the Cloud: Top 5 Cloud Security Hacks and How You Can Avoid ThemApril 4, 2024
Cybersecurity Strategies for Small and Med Sized BusinessesApril 11, 2024
Defending Against Today's Threat Landscape with MDRApril 18, 2024
Securing Code in the Age of AIApril 24, 2024
Beyond Spam Filters and Firewalls: Preventing Business Email Compromises in the Modern EnterpriseApril 30, 2024
Black Hat USA - August 3-8 - Learn MoreAugust 3, 2024
Cybersecurity's Hottest New Technologies: What You Need To KnowMarch 21, 2024
Black Hat Asia - April 16-19 - Learn MoreApril 16, 2024
Black Hat USA - August 3-8 - Learn MoreAugust 3, 2024
Cybersecurity's Hottest New Technologies: What You Need To KnowMarch 21, 2024
Black Hat Asia - April 16-19 - Learn MoreApril 16, 2024