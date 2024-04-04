Japanese lens manufacturer Hoya is investigating a cyber incident that has disrupted several manufacturing sites as well as an ordering system this week.

Hoya, one of the world's largest lens-makers, manufactures eyeglasses lenses, contact lenses, intraocular lenses, and endoscopic and other medical equipment lenses.

In an update posted on its website today, the company disclosed that it spotted the incident affecting central IT operations and several facilities on March 30 after a system failure. While Hoya did not identify the type of cyberattack, the company said it was likely the result of "unauthorized access" to its systems.

"While the full effects, extent and nature of the incident continue to be investigated, the systems for some production plants and the ordering system for several products have been affected," Hoya said in a statement issued today. "We are also investigating whether any confidential or personal information held by the Company has been compromised or accessed by third parties, but the full analysis is expected to take a considerable number of days."